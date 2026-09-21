New carrier starts daily services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Medinah from Dammam
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s new national budget carrier, led by an Air Arabia consortium, has started operations from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, opening with domestic flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Medinah.
The carrier launched its first flight from Dammam to Riyadh on September 20, marking the start of operations from its new base in the Eastern Province.
It currently operates two daily flights from Dammam to Riyadh and Jeddah, along with one daily service to Medinah.
The launch gives passengers in the Eastern Province a new low-cost option for travel between Dammam and three of Saudi Arabia’s main domestic destinations.
This step marks an important milestone as the new national budget carrier takes off to the skies for the first time from King Fahd International Airport. The start of operations reflects our commitment to supporting the continued development of the Kingdom’s aviation sector while expanding affordable and reliable air connectivity from the Eastern Province.Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia
King Fahd International Airport has been selected as the airline’s operating base. The General Authority of Civil Aviation selected the Air Arabia-led consortium in July 2025 following a competition to establish the new carrier.
The consortium comprises Air Arabia Group, Nesma Group and Kun Holding.
The airline received its Air Operator Certificate from GACA last week after completing the required technical and regulatory procedures, clearing it to begin operations from Dammam.
The carrier follows Air Arabia’s low-cost business model and operates Airbus A320 aircraft with 174 seats in a single-class cabin.
Its launch adds a new operator to Saudi Arabia’s domestic aviation market while establishing Dammam as the starting point for the carrier’s network.