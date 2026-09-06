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Saudi Arabia, Bahrain allow taxis to carry passengers across King Fahd Causeway

New cross-border taxi service takes effect from September 6 under joint regulations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Licensed taxis from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are officially permitted to transport passengers directly across the King Fahd Causeway.
Licensed taxis from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are officially permitted to transport passengers directly across the King Fahd Causeway.
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Dubai: Licensed taxis can now carry passengers directly between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain across the King Fahd Causeway, giving travellers a new cross-border transport option under regulations that took effect on Sunday, September 6.

Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority said the move was being implemented under approved regulations and in coordination with authorities in both countries, as part of efforts to develop land transport options and make travel easier for citizens, residents and visitors.

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The new arrangement also aims to strengthen economic and tourism integration between the neighbouring GCC countries and improve the efficiency and experience of travel across the causeway.

Only officially licensed taxis that meet approved technical, security, safety and service-quality standards will be permitted to operate across the link. Vehicles must be no more than five years old, according to the regulations.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications said the service would provide passengers with a more flexible, safe and efficient means of travelling between the two countries while helping ensure smoother traffic flows across the causeway.

Under the regulations, only officially licensed taxis are permitted to operate across the causeway. Vehicles must meet approved technical, safety and quality requirements and must not be more than five years old, the ministry said.

Fatima Abdullah Al Dhaen, Bahrain’s Undersecretary for Land Transport and Post, said the service would provide passengers with a more flexible, safe and efficient transport option while supporting smoother movement between the two kingdoms.

She said authorities on both sides had worked together to regulate crossing procedures and ensure compliance with security, safety and service-quality standards.

The King Fahd Causeway is Bahrain’s main land link with Saudi Arabia and plays a key role in passenger, tourism and business traffic between the neighbouring Gulf states.

Nabeel Khalid Kanoo, Chairman of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the move, saying easier cross-border transport would support tourism, hospitality, retail, exhibitions and business activity and strengthen economic integration between the two countries.

The new service also gives travellers who do not want to use private vehicles a direct transport option between destinations in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

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