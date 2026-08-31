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Saudi-Delhi Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad

There was allegedly a bomb threat that's being investigated

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Saudi-Delhi Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad
Air India Express

An Air India Express flight from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam to New Delhi had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Monday.

Ahmedabad Police were quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that a crew member had found tissue in the lavatory mid-flight that said ‘bomb’, resulting in the emergency move.

The 32 passengers aboard the flight were deboarded safely, said authorities. Security personnel are currently checking the aircraft for any explosive material.

 "One of our flights from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution and in keeping with security protocols after being notified of a specific bomb threat. The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures were promptly initiated. The flight landed, and all guests have been disembarked safely. The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed," an Air India Express spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

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