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Air India Express Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight forced to return after engine oil warning: ‘Danger’

Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight returns safely after pilots detect falling oil levels in Engine 1

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Air India Express Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight forced to return after engine oil warning: ‘Danger’

Dubai: An Air India Express Boeing 737 flying from Kochi to Abu Dhabi turned back shortly after take-off after the crew detected a rapid drop in oil quantity in one of its engines.

Flight IX 415 was around 50 minutes into its journey and cruising at about 36,000 feet when the pilots noticed that the oil quantity in Engine 1 was falling rapidly, according to sources.

The crew assessed the situation and decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin International Airport as a precaution.

The commander contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed air traffic control that the aircraft was turning back to Kochi. The pilots continued to monitor the engine parameters throughout the return flight and prepared for possible contingencies.

About 45 minutes after turning back, the oil pressure in Engine 1 began fluctuating and subsequently entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge. The crew then followed the applicable Non-Normal Checklist and shut down the engine.

The Boeing 737 continued its approach on a single engine and landed safely at Cochin International Airport. There were no reports of injuries.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of aviation safety in India following a series of technical incidents involving commercial aircraft.

Days earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released preliminary findings into the Air India Phuket-Delhi incident. The report said Airbus technical experts inspected the aircraft for three days in the presence of the investigation team, while hydraulic components and samples were collected for further analysis.

Following that incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation would increase the annual percentage of psychoactive substance tests for flight crew.

The latest Air India Express incident is also likely to draw attention to aircraft maintenance and safety oversight. However, any conclusions will depend on the airline's technical assessment and regulatory investigation.

Official comments from Air India Express and the DGCA are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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