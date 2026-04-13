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flyadeal adds Jeddah–Dubai flights, boosts Riyadh services

Low-cost carrier expands Dubai routes with more frequent Saudi flights

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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flyadeal adds Jeddah–Dubai flights, boosts Riyadh services
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Dubai: Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal is expanding its UAE operations with the launch of new flights between Jeddah and Dubai, alongside the return of higher-frequency services from Riyadh, strengthening air links between two of the region’s busiest travel corridors.

The airline will begin operating the new Jeddah–Dubai route from April 15, starting with three weekly flights, while Riyadh–Dubai services will return to a daily schedule and gradually increase to up to four flights a day.

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Dubai demand drives expansion

The move reflects sustained demand for travel between Saudi Arabia and Dubai, across both business and leisure segments, with airlines continuing to add capacity on key regional routes.

Lloyd Misquitta, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at flyadeal, said Dubai remains a core destination within the airline’s network.

“Dubai remains one of the most popular destinations for our customers, hence we are pleased to provide additional travel options by introducing our first direct service from Jeddah, and bringing our Riyadh to Dubai flights back up to a regular operation from this week.”

The addition of Jeddah introduces a new connection into Dubai International Airport, expanding the airline’s footprint in the UAE market.

Two key cities linked

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city and a major commercial centre, also plays a central role in religious travel, serving as a key gateway for pilgrims travelling to Makkah and Madinah.

Connecting Jeddah directly with Dubai adds another layer to regional travel flows, supporting both outbound travel from Saudi Arabia and inbound demand into the UAE.

“Jeddah – Dubai not only strengthens connectivity between two key cities in the region but is also part of a continued strategic focus on expanding flyadeal’s international footprint,” Misquitta said.

Tickets for the new and reinstated services are already available through flyadeal’s digital platforms and travel agents, with the expansion set to take effect from mid-April.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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