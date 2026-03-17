Jazeera Airways launches daily flights to UAE and Saudi Arabia

New route aims to maintain travel links amid regional disruptions
Dubai: Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways has announced it will begin operating daily flights between Saudi Arabia’s Qaisumah Hafar Al Batin International Airport and Al Ain International Airport in the UAE, starting Wednesday, as part of efforts to maintain regional travel connectivity during the current situation.
Chief Executive Barathan Pasupathi said the new route will expand the airline’s network and facilitate travel to and from Kuwait City.
Passengers travelling on the route will be transported by bus between Qaisumah Hafar Al Batin Airport and Kuwait to complete their journeys.
Pasupathi said the flights will also provide access to international destinations through nearby hubs, including Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport, helping families reunite and supporting essential and business travel.
He added that the service marks the first air link between Kuwait and the UAE since operations at Kuwait International Airport were suspended due to the ongoing situation.
The airline currently operates flights from Qaisumah to several destinations, including Alexandria, Asyut, Cairo, Luxor, Amman, Colombo and Istanbul, with plans to gradually expand services, including future routes to India.