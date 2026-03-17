Air India, Air India Express to operate 44 flights to and from West Asia

Airlines run mix of scheduled and special flights across regional routes
Dubai: Air India and Air India Express will together operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region today, March 17, the airlines said.
Both carriers will continue operating scheduled services to Muscat and Jeddah on the same day as part of their regional network operations.
Air India will operate its scheduled return flights between Delhi and Jeddah, along with two return services between Mumbai and the Saudi city.
Air India Express will maintain its scheduled services between Kozhikode and Jeddah, while also operating several flights to and from Muscat.
The airline’s Muscat services will include flights from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli.
The flights form part of the airlines’ continuing operations across West Asia, maintaining connectivity between India and key regional destinations.