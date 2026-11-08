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Two killed, several injured as flash floods devastate Iraq's Kurdistan

Torrential rains inundate Erbil, causing widespread damage estimated at over $8 million

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Torrential rains triggered devastating flash floods in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, sweeping away vehicles, inundating residential neighbourhoods and causing widespread destruction.
Torrential rains triggered devastating flash floods in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, sweeping away vehicles, inundating residential neighbourhoods and causing widespread destruction.
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Dubai: At least two people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed as torrential rains triggered devastating flash floods in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, sweeping away vehicles, inundating residential neighbourhoods and causing widespread destruction, local authorities said on Sunday.

The floods struck on Saturday evening after exceptionally heavy rainfall turned major roads into raging torrents, trapping motorists and flooding hundreds of homes and businesses. Preliminary economic estimates put the damage at more than $8 million.

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Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed that the victims were a five-year-old boy and a 25-year-old volunteer who was helping rescue stranded residents using his own bulldozer when he was swept away by the floodwaters.

The child was travelling with his father in a vehicle in the New Erbil neighbourhood when powerful currents swept the car into a water-filled ditch. His father managed to escape, but the boy was trapped inside. Rescue teams later recovered his body.

According to the governor, the city received approximately 80 millimetres of rainfall, far exceeding the initially forecast 30 millimetres. The downpour overwhelmed drainage systems and sent floodwaters surging through several districts, particularly areas near the 120-Metre and 150-Metre roads.

Videos circulating on social media showed vehicles submerged or being carried away by powerful currents, while residents struggled to escape flooded streets.

Homes, shops, commercial establishments and public infrastructure suffered extensive damage, with several neighbourhoods experiencing major traffic disruptions.

Preliminary economic assessments cited by Rudaw estimated losses at approximately $8.1 million, including damage to residential properties, vehicles, commercial establishments and public infrastructure. However, authorities have yet to announce an official assessment of the financial losses.

Emergency response teams, supported by civil defence personnel, police and municipal workers, were deployed across the affected areas to rescue stranded residents, pump out floodwaters and clear debris.

The Barzani Charity Foundation also deployed 10 field teams to assist affected families and assess damage in coordination with local authorities.

Khoshnaw said the situation was largely under control after the rainfall stopped, although water remained accumulated in several areas

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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