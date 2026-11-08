Torrential rains inundate Erbil, causing widespread damage estimated at over $8 million
Dubai: At least two people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed as torrential rains triggered devastating flash floods in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, sweeping away vehicles, inundating residential neighbourhoods and causing widespread destruction, local authorities said on Sunday.
The floods struck on Saturday evening after exceptionally heavy rainfall turned major roads into raging torrents, trapping motorists and flooding hundreds of homes and businesses. Preliminary economic estimates put the damage at more than $8 million.
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed that the victims were a five-year-old boy and a 25-year-old volunteer who was helping rescue stranded residents using his own bulldozer when he was swept away by the floodwaters.
The child was travelling with his father in a vehicle in the New Erbil neighbourhood when powerful currents swept the car into a water-filled ditch. His father managed to escape, but the boy was trapped inside. Rescue teams later recovered his body.
According to the governor, the city received approximately 80 millimetres of rainfall, far exceeding the initially forecast 30 millimetres. The downpour overwhelmed drainage systems and sent floodwaters surging through several districts, particularly areas near the 120-Metre and 150-Metre roads.
Videos circulating on social media showed vehicles submerged or being carried away by powerful currents, while residents struggled to escape flooded streets.
Homes, shops, commercial establishments and public infrastructure suffered extensive damage, with several neighbourhoods experiencing major traffic disruptions.
Preliminary economic assessments cited by Rudaw estimated losses at approximately $8.1 million, including damage to residential properties, vehicles, commercial establishments and public infrastructure. However, authorities have yet to announce an official assessment of the financial losses.
Emergency response teams, supported by civil defence personnel, police and municipal workers, were deployed across the affected areas to rescue stranded residents, pump out floodwaters and clear debris.
The Barzani Charity Foundation also deployed 10 field teams to assist affected families and assess damage in coordination with local authorities.
Khoshnaw said the situation was largely under control after the rainfall stopped, although water remained accumulated in several areas