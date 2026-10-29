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Five killed, including four children, as flash floods sweep across Syria

Rescue teams save 15 people and evacuate 375 families as floods damage bridges and roads

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Heavy rains triggered deadly flash floods in Syria, killing five, including four children, and leaving several missing as rescue teams work tirelessly to save lives.
Heavy rains triggered deadly flash floods in Syria, killing five, including four children, and leaving several missing as rescue teams work tirelessly to save lives.
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Dubai: At least five people, including four children, have died and several others are missing after heavy rainfall and flash floods swept through parts of Syria, damaging bridges, cutting off roads and forcing hundreds of families to evacuate, authorities said on Thursday.

The deaths were reported in the governorates of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo, while several people were reported missing in Raqqa, according to Syria's Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management.

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Syrian Civil Defence teams carried out 165 emergency operations by Wednesday evening, rescuing 15 civilians trapped by floodwaters and evacuating around 375 families from affected camps.

The floods also rendered seven bridges, culverts and unpaved roads unusable, disrupting transport and access to several areas.

In two statements carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday, the ministry said emergency operations had been conducted across Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Hama, Homs and Latakia.

Rescue teams, supported by engineering equipment and other relevant authorities, were deployed to protect lives and property, assist stranded residents and restore access to damaged roads and public facilities.

The ministry said it had received more than 350 emergency reports, which were being handled according to their urgency.

Priority was being given to life-threatening situations, followed by protecting property and restoring access to roads and essential public infrastructure.

Search and rescue operations were continuing as emergency teams responded to the aftermath of the severe weather.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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