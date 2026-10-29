Rescue teams save 15 people and evacuate 375 families as floods damage bridges and roads
Dubai: At least five people, including four children, have died and several others are missing after heavy rainfall and flash floods swept through parts of Syria, damaging bridges, cutting off roads and forcing hundreds of families to evacuate, authorities said on Thursday.
The deaths were reported in the governorates of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo, while several people were reported missing in Raqqa, according to Syria's Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management.
Syrian Civil Defence teams carried out 165 emergency operations by Wednesday evening, rescuing 15 civilians trapped by floodwaters and evacuating around 375 families from affected camps.
The floods also rendered seven bridges, culverts and unpaved roads unusable, disrupting transport and access to several areas.
In two statements carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday, the ministry said emergency operations had been conducted across Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Hama, Homs and Latakia.
Rescue teams, supported by engineering equipment and other relevant authorities, were deployed to protect lives and property, assist stranded residents and restore access to damaged roads and public facilities.
The ministry said it had received more than 350 emergency reports, which were being handled according to their urgency.
Priority was being given to life-threatening situations, followed by protecting property and restoring access to roads and essential public infrastructure.
Search and rescue operations were continuing as emergency teams responded to the aftermath of the severe weather.