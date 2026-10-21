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Boy killed, another missing as flash floods sweep away three children in Mecca

Civil Defence rescues one boy as search continues for third swept away by floodwaters

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A boy was killed and another is still missing after flash floods swept away three children in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Rescue teams continue their search for the missing child.
A boy was killed and another is still missing after flash floods swept away three children in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Rescue teams continue their search for the missing child.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: A boy has died and another remains missing after three children were swept away by flash floods in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, prompting a rescue and search operation by Civil Defence teams.

The Saudi Civil Defence said emergency teams responded to a report that three children had been caught in rushing floodwaters.

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Rescuers managed to save one child, while a second was found dead. Search operations were continuing to locate the third child, whose whereabouts remained unknown.

In a statement posted on X, the Civil Defence confirmed the incident and urged the public to exercise extreme caution during rainfall, particularly in areas vulnerable to sudden flooding.

The authority warned citizens, residents and visitors against approaching valleys, flood channels and low-lying areas where rainwater can accumulate rapidly.

Flash floods can pose a serious danger during heavy rainfall, particularly when fast-moving water flows through valleys and drainage channels.

The Civil Defence reiterated the importance of avoiding flood-prone locations and following official safety instructions during unstable weather conditions.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear, while rescue teams continued their search for the missing child.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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