Civil Defence rescues one boy as search continues for third swept away by floodwaters
Dubai: A boy has died and another remains missing after three children were swept away by flash floods in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, prompting a rescue and search operation by Civil Defence teams.
The Saudi Civil Defence said emergency teams responded to a report that three children had been caught in rushing floodwaters.
Rescuers managed to save one child, while a second was found dead. Search operations were continuing to locate the third child, whose whereabouts remained unknown.
In a statement posted on X, the Civil Defence confirmed the incident and urged the public to exercise extreme caution during rainfall, particularly in areas vulnerable to sudden flooding.
The authority warned citizens, residents and visitors against approaching valleys, flood channels and low-lying areas where rainwater can accumulate rapidly.
Flash floods can pose a serious danger during heavy rainfall, particularly when fast-moving water flows through valleys and drainage channels.
The Civil Defence reiterated the importance of avoiding flood-prone locations and following official safety instructions during unstable weather conditions.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear, while rescue teams continued their search for the missing child.