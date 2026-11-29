Civil Defence urges public to avoid valleys as heavy rain threatens several regions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution and stay in safe locations as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash floods are forecast across most parts of the Kingdom from Sunday until Thursday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence warned the public against approaching valleys, flood-prone areas and locations where rainwater could accumulate, stressing the importance of following official safety instructions.
The warning follows forecasts by the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) indicating widespread thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and strong downdraft winds capable of stirring up dust and sand.
According to the NCM, the Riyadh region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods in vulnerable areas.
Similar conditions are forecast across Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Eastern Province, Medina, Hail and Qassim, where moderate to heavy downpours could cause flooding, particularly in valleys and low-lying areas.
The Mecca region is expected to receive moderate rainfall, accompanied by hail and strong downdraft winds that could reduce visibility by stirring up dust and sand.
The meteorological agency warned that rainfall in Mecca could also lead to flash floods, particularly in areas where rainwater collects rapidly.
The Civil Defence called on residents and visitors to remain vigilant throughout the period of unstable weather and avoid unnecessary exposure to hazardous conditions.
It also urged motorists to exercise particular caution during heavy rainfall, when slippery roads, reduced visibility and sudden flooding could pose significant risks.
The directorate emphasised the importance of monitoring weather developments and following safety guidance issued through official media channels and social media platforms.
Authorities reiterated that public cooperation and adherence to precautionary measures are essential to reducing risks and protecting lives during severe weather conditions.