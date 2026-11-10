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Heavy thunderstorms, flash floods forecast across Saudi Arabia until Saturday

Torrential rain, hail and winds exceeding 60km/h expected in several regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Thunderstorms, flash floods, and heavy rain are expected in Saudi Arabia until Saturday.
Thunderstorms, flash floods, and heavy rain are expected in Saudi Arabia until Saturday.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is bracing for widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall from Tuesday until Saturday, with flash floods, hail and strong winds exceeding 60km/h possible in several regions, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM forecast moderate to heavy thunderstorms across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca, Medina, Hail, Riyadh, Qassim, the Eastern Province and Najran, with rainfall expected to intensify in parts of these regions.

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Al Jouf, the Northern Borders region and Tabuk are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Heavy rainfall in Jazan and Asir

Jazan is forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall from Tuesday through Saturday, with particularly intense downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday in Al Rayth, Harub, Al Dayer, Al Eidabi, Fayfa, Al Aridah and Al Harth.

Heavy rainfall is also expected on Wednesday and Thursday in Jazan city, Farasan, Al Darb, Baish, Sabya, Damad, Abu Arish, Ahad Al Masarihah, Samtah and Al Tuwal.

Most governorates in Asir will experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the five-day period, with the heaviest downpours expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Al Baha is also forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, intensifying on Saturday.

Rain forecast for Mecca, Jeddah and Medina

In the Mecca region, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Mecca city, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, Khulais and Bahrah from Tuesday to Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall forecast for Saturday.

Jeddah and Rabigh are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with further rain forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Turbah, Al Khurmah, Ranyah, Al Muwayh, Al Qunfudhah and Al Lith are also expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the period, intensifying on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

In the Medina region, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for Medina city, Al Hanakiyah, Mahd Al Dhahab and Wadi Al Fara from Tuesday to Saturday, with particularly heavy rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday.

AlUla, Al Ais, Badr and Khaybar are also expected to receive rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Riyadh, Qassim and Eastern Province

Several governorates in Hail, Qassim and Riyadh are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall between Tuesday and Saturday, with periods of particularly intense downpours.

However, Wadi Al Dawasir, Al Aflaj and Al Sulayyil are forecast to receive light rainfall from Tuesday to Friday.

The Eastern Province is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the five-day period, with the heaviest downpours forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Najran, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in Najran city, Habuna, Badr Al Janoub, Thar, Yadamah and Khabash.

Flash flood and strong wind warning

The NCM warned that heavy thunderstorms could trigger flash floods and hailstorms, accompanied by strong downdraft winds stirring up dust and sand, with speeds reaching 60km/h or more.

The weather conditions could also cause high waves along coastal areas, with the possibility of funnel clouds or waterspouts forming.

The centre urged residents to monitor the latest weather developments, forecasts and warnings through its official website, the Anwaa weather application and its social media accounts.

It added that preliminary forecasts indicate rainfall could continue in parts of the Kingdom into the following week, with further weather reports to be issued as conditions develop.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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