Strengthened military cooperation marks new chapter for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
Pakistan on Sunday held a send-off ceremony for army contingents deploying to Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its commitment to the kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity amid regional security concerns.
Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the ceremony as the chief guest, alongside Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Rajih Tami Al Baqami and senior military officials, including Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Omar Ahmed Bukhari and Commander of Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Omar Bashir.
According to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the deployment reflects the longstanding strategic partnership and defence cooperation between the two countries.
The Pakistani military contingents will perform their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory under agreed arrangements and established procedures for bilateral defence cooperation.
The deployment also underlines Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding Saudi Arabia's security and protecting the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques.
The troop deployment comes as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia continue to strengthen their military and strategic partnership amid evolving regional security challenges.
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman recently met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Islamabad during the second meeting of the Political and Defence Strategy Committee of the Makkah Alliance for Defence.
The discussions focused on strengthening the two countries' military and defence capabilities and the alliance's role in supporting regional security and stability.
The meeting was also attended by Chief of the General Staff and Acting Commander of the Joint Forces General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili and Adviser to the Saudi Defence Minister for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Saif.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received Prince Khalid and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during their visit to Islamabad. Prince Khalid conveyed greetings from Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the Pakistani leadership.
The troop deployment follows renewed commitments by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey to strengthen defence cooperation through the Mecca Alliance for Defence.
At their second Political and Defence Strategy Committee meeting in Islamabad, the three countries reviewed regional security developments and reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence, mutual solidarity and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The committee also reviewed progress since its inaugural meeting in Istanbul on August 31, and an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5.
Discussions included establishing the alliance's institutional framework, operationalising its General Secretariat in Saudi Arabia and implementing collective defence commitments in line with national legislation.
The three countries also agreed to continue political and military consultations and strengthen cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training and capacity building.
The committee reiterated its support for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and resolve disputes peacefully. It also condemned continued Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
The latest deployment and renewed defence discussions underline the growing strategic importance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia military ties.
Both countries have emphasised their commitment to security and defence cooperation, with recent initiatives focusing on military capabilities, coordination and collective security.
The deployment of Pakistani troops to Saudi Arabia under the agreed bilateral framework marks another development in this longstanding partnership as the two countries continue to work together on regional security concerns.