Regional security and defence cooperation discussed at Mecca Alliance meeting in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence and pledged to strengthen military cooperation at the second meeting of the Political and Defence Strategy Committee of the Mecca Alliance for Defence in Islamabad.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman led the Kingdom’s delegation at Friday’s meeting, which brought together defence and foreign ministers, military chiefs and senior officials from the three countries.
The committee reviewed regional security developments and progress in implementing the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, including plans to establish the alliance’s institutional framework and operationalise its collective defence commitments.
In a joint statement, the three countries reaffirmed their determination to support Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its security, in line with the agreement’s collective defence provisions.
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif separately received Prince Khalid, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and other delegates attending the meeting. Prince Khalid conveyed greetings from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wishing Pakistan continued progress and prosperity.
During the meeting, the committee reviewed progress made since its inaugural meeting in Istanbul on August 31 and an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5, 2026.
It welcomed progress towards establishing the alliance’s General Secretariat in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to strengthen coordination among member states.
The three countries also pledged to expand cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, military training and capacity building.
Prince Khalid also met Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. They discussed strengthening military and defence capabilities to address shared security challenges.
The committee strongly condemned continued Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
It reaffirmed the three countries’ commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity under the collective defence agreement.
The members also stressed the importance of regional de-escalation and resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, while reaffirming their commitment to peace, security and stability.