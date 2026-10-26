Middle East conflict: What UAE residents need to know tonight on Iran talks, Saudi flights

Diplomatic talks between Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey began in Tehran on Monday as regional efforts to contain the Middle East conflict continue, while Houthi missile and drone attacks have disrupted air travel in Saudi Arabia. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said 4,071 of 4,736 scheduled flights at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were cancelled between October 8 and October 25, while Egypt’s parliament authorised defensive military support for Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing threats.