Middle East conflict: What UAE residents need to know tonight on Iran talks, Saudi flights

Iran began talks with 3 countries of the Mecca security pact to discuss regional issues
Diplomatic talks between Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey began in Tehran on Monday as regional efforts to contain the Middle East conflict continue, while Houthi missile and drone attacks have disrupted air travel in Saudi Arabia. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said 4,071 of 4,736 scheduled flights at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were cancelled between October 8 and October 25, while Egypt’s parliament authorised defensive military support for Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing threats.
Here is a recap of the key developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
About 86 per cent of scheduled flights at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were cancelled between October 8 and October 25, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. The figure represents 4,071 cancellations out of 4,736 scheduled flights.
The airport reopened on October 25 after a two-week closure, but cancellations have continued.
Meanwhile, airlines are gradually restoring some international services, with up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe expected to return from late October through December 2026. Services to Athens and Manila are also being restored.
Passengers travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status and rebooking arrangements.
Diplomatic efforts began in Tehran on Monday, where Iran met representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey to discuss regional cooperation and the consequences of the US-Israeli war against Iran, according to Iranian state television.
Egypt’s parliament authorised President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to take the necessary measures to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks.
The decision comes amid continuing missile and drone threats against the kingdom.
The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed five tunnels used to store ballistic missiles, four missile launchers and another missile storage facility in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Malki said the operation also targeted supply lines, fortifications and military equipment. He said the coalition would continue measures to protect against Houthi attacks.
CNN, citing two US officials, reported that American forces in the Middle East were prepared to launch potentially major military operations against Iran within 96 hours of an order from President Donald Trump.
The report said the potential operations could extend beyond limited strikes on Iranian military assets. However, the reported readiness does not mean an attack has been ordered or will take place.
Trump also renewed his warning about Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, citing the potential consequences for regional security and energy supplies.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the outcome of Israel’s legislative elections would make no difference to Tehran’s position.
The comments came ahead of Tuesday’s vote, amid continuing warnings from Israel and the United States about possible renewed attacks on Iran.
Regional developments remain fluid, with diplomatic efforts continuing alongside military threats and travel disruption.
For the latest confirmed developments, official statements and updates on flights and regional security, follow our live blog.