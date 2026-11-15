Six drones and two ballistic missiles intercepted across Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Dubai: Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed six drones and two ballistic missiles targeting Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province on Sunday, November 15, according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
Major General Turki Al Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, announced that air defences had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Medina region, following the destruction of two drones launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards Mecca.
In statements published on X, Al Maliki confirmed that the two drones targeting Mecca had been intercepted and destroyed by coalition forces.
Earlier on Sunday, the coalition announced that Saudi air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards the capital, Riyadh.
The coalition also reported the interception and destruction of three drones targeting the Kingdom's Eastern Province, bringing the total number of drones destroyed on Sunday to six.