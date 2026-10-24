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Saudi Arabia intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Mecca, Medina

Debris from the ballistic missiles falls at several sites in western Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Civil Defence confirmed that the established procedures for handling such incidents had been carried out.
The Civil Defence confirmed that the established procedures for handling such incidents had been carried out.
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Dubai: Debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the Mecca and Medina regions fell at several locations in western Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 24, the Saudi Civil Defence announced.

A Civil Defence spokesperson confirmed that emergency teams in the two regions responded to reports of falling debris following the interception of the missiles.

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According to the statement, parts of the intercepted missiles fell in Wadi Al Mughammas in the holy city of Mecca.

Additional interception debris landed in Al Nuzha neighbourhood in Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif and Masturah in Rabigh governorate.

The Civil Defence confirmed that the established procedures for handling such incidents had been carried out.

The statement did not provide details of casualties or damage.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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