Debris from the ballistic missiles falls at several sites in western Saudi Arabia
Dubai: Debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the Mecca and Medina regions fell at several locations in western Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 24, the Saudi Civil Defence announced.
A Civil Defence spokesperson confirmed that emergency teams in the two regions responded to reports of falling debris following the interception of the missiles.
According to the statement, parts of the intercepted missiles fell in Wadi Al Mughammas in the holy city of Mecca.
Additional interception debris landed in Al Nuzha neighbourhood in Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif and Masturah in Rabigh governorate.
The Civil Defence confirmed that the established procedures for handling such incidents had been carried out.
The statement did not provide details of casualties or damage.