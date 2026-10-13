Coalition says both Houthi ballistic missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets
Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government announced that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards Dhahran and Haradh.
The coalition said the missile targeting Dhahran was destroyed before reaching its intended target, but fragments from the interception fell in a residential area of the city.
Specialist teams were immediately dispatched to the site to assess the situation and take the necessary measures, according to the coalition.
In a separate statement, the coalition confirmed that another ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Haradh had been intercepted and destroyed in the air before reaching its target.
The interceptions came on the same day that Saudi Arabia's Cabinet warned the Houthis that they would face consequences for repeated attacks on the Kingdom's airports, Mecca and Medina, visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, and civilian and economic facilities.
The warning was issued during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The Cabinet condemned the attacks and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's determination to protect its security, sovereignty and civilian infrastructure from further threats.