Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile; limited damage reported

Ballistic missile destroyed over Khamis Mushait, limited damage confirmed
Saudi Arabia’s air defence intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Saudi Civil Defence said.
Fragments from the intercepted missile fell in Khamis Mushait Governorate, causing limited material damage, Civil Defence said. No casualties were reported in the statement.
Authorities urged residents who receive warnings through the National Early Warning Platform to:
Remain calm and follow official instructions.
Immediately move indoors to a safe place, away from windows and glass.
Stay inside until the danger has passed.
Avoid balconies, rooftops and open areas.
If outdoors, enter the nearest building or shelter behind a solid barrier.
Avoid crowds and dangerous areas, and do not take photographs.
If driving, pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Follow updates from official Saudi authorities.