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Saudi Aramco orders full evacuation of Dhahran headquarters amid Houthi attacks

Oil giant tells remaining essential staff to work remotely until further notice

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Aramco has ordered an immediate evacuation of its headquarters in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia, instructing all remaining essential employees to work from home until further notice amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthis.
Aramco has ordered an immediate evacuation of its headquarters in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia, instructing all remaining essential employees to work from home until further notice amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthis.
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Dubai: Saudi oil giant Aramco has ordered the immediate evacuation of its headquarters in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia, instructing all remaining essential employees to work from home until further notice amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthi group, AFP reported on Thursday.

Three sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said that most employees had already been working remotely since an attack targeted the company's headquarters last week.

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Only essential personnel had continued working on site before the latest directive ordered the complete evacuation of the premises as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

The decision marks a further tightening of security measures at one of Saudi Arabia's most important energy institutions as concerns grow over threats to critical infrastructure in the region.

The precautionary move is intended to protect employees while ensuring business continuity through remote working arrangements.

Aramco, one of the world's largest oil producers, is headquartered in Dhahran, a major centre of Saudi Arabia's oil industry in the Eastern Province.

The reported evacuation comes amid heightened security alerts at vital facilities across the Kingdom following an escalation in attacks attributed to the Houthis.

There was no immediate indication of how long the remote working arrangements would remain in place or whether the evacuation would affect Aramco's operations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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