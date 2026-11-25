Houthi media said early on Wednesday Saudi forces had launched an attack on Yemen's port city of Hodeida as the group threatened to retaliate against the kingdom's Red Sea ports.

The Iran-backed fighters, who control swathes of Yemen including Hodeida, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that supports Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis instructed civilians in Hodeida to evacuate in a social media post early on Wednesday.

Houthi media outlet Almasirah reported an "attack on the port of Hodeida", without providing further details. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

It added that "intense strikes on the city of Hodeida, and overflights are ongoing" and that Saudi forces had also attacked the area's international airport.

The movement's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, threatened Saudi Arabia with retaliation.

"The port of Jeddah, along with all other Saudi enemy ports along the Red Sea coast, will become targets for our forces should the enemy carry out its threats to bombard the port of Hodeidah," he posted on Telegram on Wednesday.

He warned civilians to "evacuate immediately and keep their distance" and called for "all shipping companies to remove their vessels from these ports at once".