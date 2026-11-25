Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed four drones over Eastern Province
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura, the Saudi-led coalition said in a post on X.
Fragments fell following the interceptions, but the initial assessment reported no casualties, the coalition added.
The Saudi-led coalition says it has struck operational capabilities at the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port on Yemen's Red Sea coast, as well as several targets in the northern governorates of Saada and Amran.
In a brief statement posted on X, the coalition said the strikes targeted operational capabilities at the port and destroyed additional targets in the north.
US President Donald Trump says the Iran war is funded through the end of January, warning that congressional Democrats could undermine what he calls a military victory if they attempt to force an end to the conflict.
Trump acknowledged that his military options could be constrained once Democrats take control of Congress in January, but said he hoped they would not push for a premature halt to the war.
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said US forces had already severely weakened Iran's military capabilities and argued that ending the conflict prematurely could turn a “total win” into “a loss”.
He said the US could “put that war to bed anytime we want”, while acknowledging that funding for the military campaign was in place “up until really the end of January, pretty much”.
Houthi media said early on Wednesday Saudi forces had launched an attack on Yemen's port city of Hodeida as the group threatened to retaliate against the kingdom's Red Sea ports.
The Iran-backed fighters, who control swathes of Yemen including Hodeida, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that supports Yemen's internationally recognised government.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis instructed civilians in Hodeida to evacuate in a social media post early on Wednesday.
Houthi media outlet Almasirah reported an "attack on the port of Hodeida", without providing further details. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
It added that "intense strikes on the city of Hodeida, and overflights are ongoing" and that Saudi forces had also attacked the area's international airport.
The movement's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, threatened Saudi Arabia with retaliation.
"The port of Jeddah, along with all other Saudi enemy ports along the Red Sea coast, will become targets for our forces should the enemy carry out its threats to bombard the port of Hodeidah," he posted on Telegram on Wednesday.
He warned civilians to "evacuate immediately and keep their distance" and called for "all shipping companies to remove their vessels from these ports at once".
Day 266: 11 hurt in Houthi attack on Riyadh financial district
Day 265: Trump warns Tehran against 'testing' naval blockade
Day 264: US says blockade of Iran reaches 130 consecutive days
Day 263: US strikes near Iran’s Qeshm Island as tensions escalate
Day 262: Iran war has cost US more than $48 billion: Pentagon
Day 261: Iran rejects claims of possible chemical attack on US
Day 261: Third US carrier enters Middle East as Iran blockade widens