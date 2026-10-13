Saudi coalition warns Sanaa civilians to evacuate as Houthis threaten Riyadh
Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi militia has issued an evacuation warning to civilians in Sanaa. The coalition ordered civilians to evacuate the Yemen Petroleum Company’s Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa for their safety, as cross-border attacks and threats of retaliation intensified.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Malki said civilians would be warned to leave the designated location before the launch of what he described as a special operation. Military spokesperson of Ansar Allah said they have warned employees and civilians near Aramco to evacuate now.
The coalition also announced that its forces had intercepted and destroyed three drones north of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, amid continuing attacks attributed to the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
The latest developments come as the Houthis have stepped up threats against Saudi airports, military installations and oil facilities, warning of further strikes inside the Kingdom.
In response to the warning, Houthi militias vowed to attack the Saudi capital Riyadh. Military spokesman Yahya Saree has repeatedly warned international airlines against operating flights to Saudi airports. The group has also claimed attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and a military airbase in Khamis Mushait.
The escalating confrontation follows a series of deadly missile and drone attacks on Riyadh's international airport, which have killed at least 14 people and injured more than 300 in recent days.
Saudi authorities have extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport until October 17, disrupting international flights and prompting airlines to cancel services.
On Monday night, the coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh, while residents reported explosions after receiving an aerial threat warning.
The Houthis subsequently claimed to have targeted King Khalid International Airport, although the coalition said the incoming missile had been destroyed.
Saudi Arabia has vowed to respond to attacks on its territory, while coalition forces have continued operations against Houthi military positions and missile-launching facilities in Yemen.
The latest evacuation announcement signals preparations for another operation in Sanaa, raising concerns about further escalation between the two sides.