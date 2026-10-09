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Saudi-led coalition destroys three Houthi missile launchers, releases video

Video shows Saudi coalition targeting Houthi missile sites amid rising tensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at a press conference.
Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at a press conference.
SPA

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Friday that it had destroyed three missile launchers used by the Houthis to threaten regional security, warning that attacks on civilians and civilian facilities would be met with a firm response.

Video footage shared by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on social media shows strikes targeting three truck-mounted missile launchers at separate locations. The footage also captures a strike targeting a member of a missile launch crew at one of the sites.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said the launchers were destroyed in strikes carried out on Thursday, October 8.

In a statement posted on X, Al Maliki warned that Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with decisive action.

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Riyadh airport attacks

The announcement comes after Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that three Saudi citizens were killed and several Saudi citizens and residents injured in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

GACA said the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck a Saudia aircraft. The attacks also caused property damage.

Emergency response teams and relevant authorities responded immediately, and all injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment, GACA said.

The authority subsequently confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaYemenhouthis

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