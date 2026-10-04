Saudi Arabia: Houthi missile debris injures Asian expat, damages prayer room

Houthi missiles intercepted in Asir; prayer room and vehicles damaged
Dubai: Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the southern Asir region on Friday, Saudi authorities said.
Falling debris from one of the intercepted missiles injured an Asian expatriate and caused material damage to a prayer room inside a building and several civilian vehicles, the General Directorate of Civil Defence said.
Maj. Gen. Turki Al Malki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait in the Asir region were intercepted and destroyed.
The Saudi Civil Defence also reported that debris from an intercepted missile fell in Ahad Rafidah governorate, causing the injury and property damage.
Civil Defence shared images of the damaged prayer room and vehicles on social media.
In a separate incident on Friday, a hostile projectile launched by the Houthi militia struck a school in Najran, causing material damage, according to Saudi authorities.
No casualties were reported in connection with the Najran incident.