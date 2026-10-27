Saudi Arabia: Debris from intercepted Houthi missiles damages building, vehicle in Riyadh

Remain calm and move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows.

Stay indoors until the danger has passed. Avoid balconies, rooftops, open areas and windows.

If outdoors, enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier.

Avoid crowds and dangerous areas, and do not take photographs of impact sites.

If driving when an alert arrives, pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.