Saudi Arabia: Debris from intercepted Houthi missiles damages building, vehicle in Riyadh

Houthi missile debris causes material damage in Saudi capital after interception
Debris from two ballistic missiles intercepted and destroyed over Riyadh fell on parts of the Saudi capital on Tuesday, damaging a building, a construction project and a vehicle, Saudi Civil Defence said.
No casualties or injuries were reported following the incident on October 27, 2026.
In a statement, Saudi Civil Defence said its teams in Riyadh responded to an incident involving debris from two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia.
The missiles were intercepted and destroyed, but falling debris caused material damage to:
A building
A project under construction
A vehicle
Civil Defence teams followed established procedures in response to the incident.
Photos shared by Saudi Civil Defence showed damage to property and a vehicle following the fall of debris from the intercepted missiles.
Authorities have not reported any injuries or fatalities in connection with the incident.
Saudi Civil Defence warned the public that filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions and their impact sites could expose people to legal liability.
Residents who receive alerts through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies were
Remain calm and move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows.
Stay indoors until the danger has passed. Avoid balconies, rooftops, open areas and windows.
If outdoors, enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier.
Avoid crowds and dangerous areas, and do not take photographs of impact sites.
If driving when an alert arrives, pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Follow updates and instructions issued through official channels.
Anyone who notices a danger should call 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 998 in the rest of Saudi Arabia, Civil Defence said.