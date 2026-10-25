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Saudi Arabia: Two injured as missile debris damages homes, vehicles

Ballistic missile fragments cause injuries and property damage in Saudi towns

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Saudi Arabia hit by missile debris, two injured and vehicles damaged
Saudi Arabia hit by missile debris, two injured and vehicles damaged

Two people were injured after debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell in Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah governorates on Sunday, October 25, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense said a Saudi citizen and an Asian resident were injured in the incident.

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Residential buildings and vehicles damaged

The falling debris damaged three residential buildings and seven vehicles, according to Civil Defense.

Emergency teams responded to the incident and followed established procedures, the directorate said.

The missiles were launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia and intercepted and destroyed, SPA reported.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabiahouthis

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