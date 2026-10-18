Interactive map offers 100,000 routes, real-time crowd updates at two holiest mosques
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced digital services that allow Umrah pilgrims to monitor crowd levels in real time at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, helping them choose less congested times to perform their rituals.
The services provide live displays, instant updates and crowd indicators for the Tawaf area around the Holy Kaaba and the Sa'i walkway between Safa and Marwa, enabling pilgrims to assess congestion before heading to the mosque.
An interactive map covering the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina also allows worshippers and visitors to explore landmarks, locate facilities and identify suitable routes, making navigation easier and improving their overall experience.
The digital platform features approximately 950 points of interest and landmarks, including the Holy Kaaba, Maqam Ibrahim, Safa and Marwa at the Grand Mosque.
At the Prophet's Mosque, the map highlights prominent sites such as Al Rawdah Al Sharifah, the Prophet's Chamber, prayer niches and the Prophet's pulpit.
The platform offers more than 100,000 possible routes across over 17 categories, helping users locate facilities and services according to their needs.
It also provides more than 650 QR codes, allowing visitors to quickly access information about landmarks, facilities and available services.
The interactive map is integrated with more than six on-site digital display screens, enabling visitors to view locations and routes directly while at the mosques.
The system also caters to people with disabilities by identifying accessible landmarks and suitable routes, alongside tools designed to support inclusive access.
The initiative forms part of efforts to enhance the experience of pilgrims and worshippers through digital technology, improve crowd management and facilitate movement within Islam's two holiest mosques.