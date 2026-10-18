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Saudi Arabia introduces live crowd updates to help Umrah pilgrims avoid congestion at Two Holy mosques

Interactive map offers 100,000 routes, real-time crowd updates at two holiest mosques

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Saudi Arabia unveiled live crowd updates to help Umrah pilgrims avoid congestion at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and Prophet's Mosque in Medina, enhancing their spiritual journey.
Saudi Arabia unveiled live crowd updates to help Umrah pilgrims avoid congestion at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and Prophet's Mosque in Medina, enhancing their spiritual journey.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced digital services that allow Umrah pilgrims to monitor crowd levels in real time at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, helping them choose less congested times to perform their rituals.

The services provide live displays, instant updates and crowd indicators for the Tawaf area around the Holy Kaaba and the Sa'i walkway between Safa and Marwa, enabling pilgrims to assess congestion before heading to the mosque.

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An interactive map covering the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina also allows worshippers and visitors to explore landmarks, locate facilities and identify suitable routes, making navigation easier and improving their overall experience.

The digital platform features approximately 950 points of interest and landmarks, including the Holy Kaaba, Maqam Ibrahim, Safa and Marwa at the Grand Mosque.

At the Prophet's Mosque, the map highlights prominent sites such as Al Rawdah Al Sharifah, the Prophet's Chamber, prayer niches and the Prophet's pulpit.

The platform offers more than 100,000 possible routes across over 17 categories, helping users locate facilities and services according to their needs.

It also provides more than 650 QR codes, allowing visitors to quickly access information about landmarks, facilities and available services.

The interactive map is integrated with more than six on-site digital display screens, enabling visitors to view locations and routes directly while at the mosques.

The system also caters to people with disabilities by identifying accessible landmarks and suitable routes, alongside tools designed to support inclusive access.

The initiative forms part of efforts to enhance the experience of pilgrims and worshippers through digital technology, improve crowd management and facilitate movement within Islam's two holiest mosques.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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