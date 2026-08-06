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Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to help visitors to Prophet's Mosque plan ahead

Interactive map, live crowd updates and prayer occupancy services among new features

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The platform provides visitors with access to information and services before and during their visit as part of efforts to improve the overall visitor experience and enhance the quality of digital services.
The platform provides visitors with access to information and services before and during their visit as part of efforts to improve the overall visitor experience and enhance the quality of digital services.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has launched a range of digital services to help visitors to the Prophet's Mosque plan their visit in advance and navigate the site more efficiently.

Available through the authority's website, the platform provides visitors access to information and services before and during their visit as part of efforts to improve the overall visitor experience and enhance the quality of digital services.

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Among the new features are an interactive map of the Prophet's Mosque, a live crowd monitoring service for the route to offer salutations to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), real-time updates on prayer area occupancy, a visitor services portal, the Manarat Al Haramain platform, a worshipper's guide and a children's hospitality centre.

The interactive map provides up-to-date information on facilities and service locations, enabling visitors to move around the mosque more easily. The crowd monitoring service allows worshippers to check congestion levels before heading to the Rawdah and greeting area, while the prayer occupancy service helps them identify the most suitable time and location for prayers.

The authority said the initiative supports Saudi Arabia's digital transformation strategy by improving access to services and enriching the experience of visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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