Interactive map, live crowd updates and prayer occupancy services among new features
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has launched a range of digital services to help visitors to the Prophet's Mosque plan their visit in advance and navigate the site more efficiently.
Available through the authority's website, the platform provides visitors access to information and services before and during their visit as part of efforts to improve the overall visitor experience and enhance the quality of digital services.
Among the new features are an interactive map of the Prophet's Mosque, a live crowd monitoring service for the route to offer salutations to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), real-time updates on prayer area occupancy, a visitor services portal, the Manarat Al Haramain platform, a worshipper's guide and a children's hospitality centre.
The interactive map provides up-to-date information on facilities and service locations, enabling visitors to move around the mosque more easily. The crowd monitoring service allows worshippers to check congestion levels before heading to the Rawdah and greeting area, while the prayer occupancy service helps them identify the most suitable time and location for prayers.
The authority said the initiative supports Saudi Arabia's digital transformation strategy by improving access to services and enriching the experience of visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.