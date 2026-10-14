Umrah demand falls as Riyadh airport closure disrupts UAE pilgrims

UAE travel agents report weaker Umrah demand as Riyadh flight disruptions persist
Dubai: Umrah travel demand from the UAE has softened as flight cancellations following attacks on Riyadh airport have left pilgrims concerned about getting to and from Saudi Arabia, travel agents told Gulf News.
The disruption comes during what is normally a busy period for Umrah travel, with demand typically picking up from October through January.
Travel agents said enquiries and bookings have fallen as passengers worry about further cancellations and uncertainty around Riyadh airport operations.
“Demand has come down. Enquiries have reduced since the start of the attacks,” said Afsal KH, a UAE resident who works for a travel company specialising in pilgrimage and other Holy packages.
“People are worried about the issues. They are concerned about flight cancellations," he explained.
Saudi Arabia has been facing an escalation of missile and drone attacks amid the wider regional conflict involving US and Iran. Attacks have disrupted operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with the closure extended until October 17, according to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority GACA.
The disruption has affected flights in and out of Riyadh and left passengers looking for alternative routes through other Saudi airports or by road.
For UAE travellers, the impact is particularly significant as Saudi Arabia is a major destination for both pilgrimage and business travel, while the October-to-January period is typically an important window for Umrah journeys.
Operations at the capital's main hub have been heavily disrupted, which has grounded over 3,000 flights.
Afsal recently travelled with a 10-member Umrah group, as its leader. The group had been in Medina when news of the attacks emerged.
The travellers had planned to fly from Medina to Riyadh and then from Riyadh to Dubai. Their return journey was disrupted after flights were cancelled.
“We were in Medina when the attacks first happened. We learnt about it through social media,” Afsal said.
The group had expected its Riyadh flight could be affected, but initially flights were still operating.
“On Saturday morning we heard about the attacks. At that time the flights were operating in the morning. Then we got the intimation that the flights were cancelled.”
The group eventually had to stay an additional day and consider several alternatives. Afsal said the travellers looked at early-morning flights, but services were either unavailable or were being cancelled.
The group eventually travelled by road towards Bahrain before returning to the UAE.
The disruption also increased the cost of getting home.
Afsal said some alternative refundable airfares were priced at more than Dh2,500, while road travel from Medina could cost between about Dh100 and Dh600 depending on the option.
One road journey took about five hours, he said.
For the group, which included two families and two individual travellers, the disruption was stressful and resulted in some passengers having to take an additional day off work. For one member of the group, the trip was their first Umrah. The others had made the pilgrimage previously.
Rashid Abbas, managing director of Arooha Travels, said the extension of the Riyadh airport closure had affected pilgrimage travel. “There is a lot of Umrah travel during this time. Umrah passengers have put their plans on hold on account of the attacks,” Abbas said.
He said regular business travel to Saudi Arabia was continuing, but pilgrimage demand had weakened. “Bookings have come down. Emergency travel is all that is happening right now.”
Passengers with existing bookings are postponing their journeys or changing their travel dates, he said, with airlines offering refunds or date changes on affected services.
Abbas said the disruption was particularly significant because Saudi Arabia is an important market for UAE outbound travel.
The broader outbound travel market for November and December remains strong, he said, helped by the UAE National Day break and winter travel. “There was a spike, but this Saudi issue has created a setback,” Abbas said.
Travel agents said passengers already in Saudi Arabia are using other airports and ground transport where possible.
Dammam airport remains operational, while travellers can also consider Medina depending on their itinerary. “There are people who are already there. There are many cancellations,” Abbas said.
“Either they go to Riyadh or go to Medina. Many of the journeys are by bus, but the bus journeys are longer.”
Flights between Medina and Dubai operated by carriers including flydubai, flynas and Air Arabia provide another option for some travellers, he said.
Afi Ahmed, chairman of Smart Travels, said road transport was also being used by passengers who did not want to wait for flights.
“Things were getting better – this is something of a setback,” Ahmed said. "Such incidents always impact traveller confidence, which is harder to regain. Bus services are there, so even if flights are not there, people are taking the bus instead.”
He said travellers were waiting for greater clarity before making new bookings.
The situation is not affecting all Saudi routes equally. TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travels, said Jeddah operations remained largely unaffected, with Emirates, Saudia and other airlines continuing to operate.
“Jeddah operations are not affected. Emirates, Saudia and other airlines are operating as usual,” Sudheesh said.
He said affected passengers have options to change their travel dates or seek refunds, while budget carriers also provide alternatives. “Free change option or you may opt for a full refund,” he said.
Sudheesh said the number of stranded passengers was relatively small and that cancellations affecting some services were currently in place until October 14.
He said passengers could also use airlines such as flynas and flyadeal, with air travel generally a more practical option than long-distance bus journeys where flights are available.
Travel agents said the uncertainty around Riyadh remains the biggest concern for passengers planning Umrah.
Afsal said October is normally the beginning of a strong Umrah period, but travellers are now reluctant to commit to dates.
“If you compare it to last year, there is a drop and people are quite stressed,” he said. For travellers who are already in Saudi Arabia, agents said alternatives remain available through Medina, Dammam, Jeddah and road connections, depending on their location and destination.
But for new pilgrims, agents said many are choosing to wait until there is greater certainty over Riyadh airport operations before finalising their plans.