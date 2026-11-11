Flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah today? These flights are cancelled, delayed
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of flight disruption, with services to Saudi Arabia among the most affected as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid regional security concerns.
Flights between the UAE and Iran remain suspended for Iranian carriers, while services to Israel are operating under differing restrictions.
Several Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia flights to Saudi Arabia have also been cancelled, while international airlines continue to extend suspensions and postpone their return to Dubai and Riyadh.
For passengers travelling on November 11, the picture is mixed. Some routes are operating, others are running reduced schedules, and several international carriers have pushed their return dates into late November 2026 and beyond. Travellers should not assume that a previously confirmed booking guarantees that a flight will operate as scheduled.
The regional security situation remains a concern for commercial aviation, despite some indications of possible de-escalation.
Oil prices have eased, with Brent crude briefly falling below $90 a barrel amid signs of a possible easing of tensions. However, maritime security incidents in the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz underline the continuing risks in the region.
On November 10, the Liberia-flagged VLCC MT Fujairah Energy was struck by a projectile while transiting the Arabian Gulf, injuring four crew members. India's Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said six Indian seafarers were on board. One suffered minor injuries and was taken ashore for further medical examination, while the remaining crew members were safe and accounted for.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew's condition, extent of damage and environmental impact had not been established in the information available.
In Washington, the US House blocked an attempt to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran war. Meanwhile, Russian and Iranian officials held talks in Moscow.
UAE–Iran flights: Iranian airlines remain suspended
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines. Passengers holding tickets should contact their airline or travel agent about rebooking and refund arrangements.
UAE–Israel flights: Different airlines, different operating conditions
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai–Tel Aviv flights and related codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv services.
El Al and Arkia: Israeli carriers continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
UAE–Saudi Arabia flights: Cancellations continue
Saudi Arabia remains one of the most disrupted destinations for UAE-based travellers. The latest airline updates show cancellations affecting Riyadh and Dammam in particular, although some services to Jeddah, Medina and other Saudi cities continue to operate.
Etihad Airways – Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights cancelled through November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights cancelled through November 19.
Jeddah: EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 resumed from November 6. Other Abu Dhabi–Jeddah flights are scheduled to operate.
Passengers should check their individual bookings as further changes remain possible.
Emirates – Dubai to Saudi Arabia
The following Emirates services have been affected in the November 11 update:
Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821 cancelled.
Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817 cancelled.
Jeddah: EK801 cancelled; EK803 and EK805 scheduled to operate.
Medina: EK807 and EK2537 arrived; EK809 scheduled.
Emirates passengers should check the airline's flight tracker before travelling, particularly if they have onward connections.
flydubai – Dubai to Saudi Arabia
The latest flight information supplied for November 11 shows:
Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867 cancelled
Gassim: FZ867 scheduled
Ha'il: FZ925 estimated
Jeddah: FZ831, FZ909 and FZ829 operational
Medina: FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827 operational
Tabuk: FZ881 operational
Taif: FZ873 operational
No flight-status information was available for Abha, AlUla, Gizan, Hofuf, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, Riyadh, The Red Sea International and Yanbu in the supplied update.
The absence of a flight-status listing does not automatically mean a route has been cancelled. flydubai had previously confirmed that Riyadh and Abha services would remain suspended through November 16, with bookings for some other Saudi destinations gradually reopening.
Air Arabia – Sharjah to Saudi Arabia
Air Arabia has cancelled several services between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia.
Abha: G9195 cancelled.
Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 cancelled.
Operating destinations: Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah and Medina.
No confirmed flight-status information: Al Jouf, Ha'il, Gizan and Tabuk.
Passengers should check their flight numbers directly with Air Arabia before departure.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
What international airlines are saying
Saudi Arabia remains a key trouble spot for international carriers, with several airlines extending cancellations into the second half of November and December.
The following are the latest dates and arrangements listed in the supplied airline updates:
IndiGo: Flights to Jeddah and Medina suspended until November 21; Riyadh and Dammam until November 30. The airline is notifying affected passengers.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14. Jeddah's earlier suspension was listed through October 31, so passengers should confirm the latest schedule.
Akasa Air: Jeddah suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Refunds or free rescheduling are available.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended until November 14.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service, with one daily flight, scheduled to resume November 3. Jeddah services discontinued.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh services temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30.
Eurowings: Jeddah services scheduled to resume November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Singapore Airlines: Launch of its non-stop Singapore–Riyadh service postponed until March 28, 2027.
Alternative arrangements for travellers to Riyadh
Saudi carriers have also introduced alternative airport arrangements:
flyadeal: Riyadh services have been temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport, with bus transfers from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh flights are operating through Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between the city and airport.
Passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia can also explore intercity bus services, Saudi Arabia's railway network and road connections to neighbouring GCC countries.
Several governments and aviation regulators continue to warn of an unpredictable regional security environment.
United States
The US Department of State maintains a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for the UAE, citing terrorism and other security risks. Its regional security guidance warns American citizens to remain vigilant and prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
The US Mission to the UAE has also warned that regional developments could affect airline schedules and airport operations.
United Kingdom
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its UAE travel advice on October 27. Its guidance, still current on November 8, says the regional security situation remains unpredictable, with a risk of sudden escalation.
British nationals should prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
Canada
Global Affairs Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation.
Its advisory warns that missile and drone attacks in the region could cause flight cancellations and other travel disruptions. Travellers are advised to monitor local developments and follow instructions from UAE authorities.
Australia
Australia's Smartraveller guidance has previously advised travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE because of the regional security situation. Its advice highlights the possibility of missile and drone attacks, airspace closures and flight disruptions.
Travellers should consult the latest destination-specific advice before departure.
European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
EASA has maintained active Conflict Zone Information Bulletins covering Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the wider Persian Gulf region.
The latest advisories for the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, Iran and Saudi Arabia are valid until November 16, unless reviewed earlier. They flag security risks to aviation operators and reinforce the need for continued caution when planning flights through affected airspace.
While some airlines continue to suspend Dubai services, others are preparing to restore flights ahead of the winter travel season.
Airlines scheduled to resume Dubai flights:
Lufthansa: Services scheduled to resume on November 25.
SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai flights scheduled to return on November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai flights scheduled to return on December 12, operating up to five times weekly.
Airlines that have already resumed services:
British Airways: Resumed daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on November 3.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai on October 21, operating four weekly flights. Cebu Pacific also operates four weekly flights on the Dubai-Manila route.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens-Dubai services.
Dubai is expected to see up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as more services return between late October and December.
Airlines extending Dubai flight suspensions
Several international airlines have extended their suspensions or postponed their return to Dubai.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30, with passengers advised to check the December schedule.
Luxair: Return to Dubai postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
With regional security conditions remaining unpredictable, passengers should take a few precautions before travelling this week and over the weekend.
Check your flight status: Confirm your individual flight directly with the airline before leaving home. A confirmed booking does not necessarily mean the flight is operating as originally scheduled.
Allow enough time at the airport: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
flydubai passengers: Allow four hours before departure, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in: Where available, check in online and save your boarding pass.
Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your airline booking so you receive disruption alerts.
Check connecting flights: If travelling through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or another regional hub, confirm that onward connections are operating before setting out.
Allow extra time for road travel: Traffic, check-in, security and immigration queues can add to airport journey times.
Keep travel documents ready: Ensure passports, visas and other required documents are valid, particularly if you need to make alternative travel arrangements.
Follow official updates: Monitor airline websites, airport departure boards and local authority announcements for the latest information.