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Saudi coalition says intercepted 3 Houthi missiles fired at Riyadh

Saudi-led forces counter latest Houthi missile threat

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AFP
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Saudi coalition says intercepted 3 Houthi missiles fired at Riyadh
SPA

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday that it shot down three cruise missiles fired at Riyadh, which has been targeted for weeks by the Iran-backed group.

"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 3 cruise missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Riyadh area," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki posted on X.

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The latest incident comes after the Houthis damaged a skyscraper belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco in the capital's gleaming financial district on Sunday.

Riyadh's international airport has also been targeted repeatedly, with deadly attacks forcing it to close for two weeks last month.

Saudi Arabia formed an international coalition to fight the Houthis in 2015, after the group's takeover of Yemen's capital Sanaa. 

After years of an uneasy truce, the conflict reignited in July.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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