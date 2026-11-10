US/Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 10, 2026)

UAE residents face travel disruptions amid escalating Middle East conflict
UAE residents enter Tuesday, Nov. 10, with Saudi flight disruptions persisting and regional security risks unresolved.
Attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels backed by Iran are disrupting Saudi flights from the UAE and threatening oil infrastructure that has become more important with Hormuz disrupted.
Etihad’s Riyadh and Dammam cancellations run through Nov. 19, while flydubai’s Dammam services are scheduled to resume today.
Gulf News’ latest briefing reported no new UAE-wide restrictions, but travellers should verify bookings directly with airlines.
Residents must follow civil defence guidance and avoid filming military-related incidents. Here's the latest based on our reporting through Nov. 9–10.
Saudi flights are the most disrupted.
Etihad’s advisory shows all Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled through Nov. 19, though four Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services resumed Nov. 6.
Flydubai, Etihad, Flynas, Riyadh Air and others cancelled flights to Saudi cities on Nov. 9 as Houthi attacks continued, and arrivals at UAE airports ran up to three hours late.
Iranian airlines remain suspended from the UAE, as do Emirates and flydubai flights to Tel Aviv.
The US Mission in the UAE has warned Americans of possible cancellations and airspace closures. Check your flight with the airline before leaving home.
Meanwhile, falling oil prices reflect hopes of reduced military escalation, even as shipping threats around Hormuz keep businesses and households watching for fresh developments and potential economic consequences.
Oil futures fell further by mid-Tuesday trading in Asia on hopes of reduced US-Iran tensions, weighing on prices despite continuing threats to commercial shipping.
WTI crude was down by another $1.16 or 1.01% to $85.84 by mid-day, at 12.40 pm Beijing time on Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2026).
Following a $6.07 plunge overnight, Brent crude futures were down further, by more than 1% , or 85 cents to to $91.63 per barrel.
Earlier on Tuesday, Brent crude lost 6.17% or $6.07, to $92.25 a barrel, as per OilPrice.com at 7:54 am Tokyo time.
Murban physical crude moved in the opposite direction, rising $3.28, or 3.42 percent, to $99.17 a barrel.
Overnight, Saudi air defences intercepted a barrage of Houthi missiles and a drone, in what Reuters described as heightened military activity across the kingdom.
Hostilities have escalated for weeks.
Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences destroyed a ballistic missile and a cruise missile fired at the capital. Civil defence issued an early-warning alert, then said the threat had passed. Multiple explosions were heard in the city.
South and east: The coalition said it also destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward southern Saudi Arabia and a drone over the oil-rich Eastern Province. Alerts were also raised in Abha and Khamis Mushait, then lifted, per Arab News.
Oil pipeline: Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, was attacked Monday, but operations were unaffected, according to official media. The report did not say who was responsible.
Houthis claim Riyadh attacks: The Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh’s business district, where witnesses said Aramco Tower was damaged by falling debris.
The coalition said Monday it had destroyed three Houthi facilities used to assemble ballistic missile components.
The Houthi-run Saba agency reported Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sanaa, hitting a gas station and a state oil company building.
Saudi authorities did not confirm this, and the Houthis did not immediately claim the latest launches.
Saudi Arabia has faced near-daily Houthi strikes for weeks after a truce unraveled in July. Fighting intensified after the Houthis advanced in September toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and they have stepped up attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities during the wider US-Israeli war with Iran.
Meanwhile, local officials in Iran claimed US strikes hit Qeshm Island on Sunday night. The US also disabled the cargo ship M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman for allegedly trying to breach its blockade.
The UAE National Guard rescued 22 crew members from a burning ship, and all were reported stable.
US President Donald Trump said Monday that military action “doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing — but we’re locked and loaded.”
He told CBS’s “60 Minutes” he was not looking to escalate, saying Iran’s nuclear material is buried under thousands of tons of rock.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Iran is “devastated” and is "at its weakest", stressing that Trump has “the upper hand on any path.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s demands were “outrageous and ridiculous.”
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s proposal stays on the table but warned it would “rain down hell” if the US resumes attacks.
He said Iran will deliver results if Washington meets its requirements, including ending the war "on all fronts".
Security chief Mohsen Rezaei warned Trump on Saturday that starting a war would draw a "devastating" response. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf outlined Iran’s “two-day plan” and said Washington must respect Iran’s rights for talks to advance.
The Qatari-backed draft calls for the US to lift its naval blockade and release some frozen funds on Day 1.
Hormuz would reopen on Day 2, followed by nuclear talks on Iran’s highly enriched uranium.
Iran’s foreign ministry said it would honour its commitments if Washington lifted sanctions and the blockade.
Watch Washington’s reply to the two-day proposal and whether Israel, which says its mission is “not complete,” acts independently.
Also watch Hormuz incidents and Saudi flight updates.
Follow official NCEMA, government and airline notices, and keep travel documents ready.