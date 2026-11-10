US/Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 10, 2026)

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences destroyed a ballistic missile and a cruise missile fired at the capital. Civil defence issued an early-warning alert, then said the threat had passed. Multiple explosions were heard in the city.

South and east: The coalition said it also destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward southern Saudi Arabia and a drone over the oil-rich Eastern Province. Alerts were also raised in Abha and Khamis Mushait, then lifted, per Arab News.

Oil pipeline: Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, was attacked Monday, but operations were unaffected, according to official media. The report did not say who was responsible.