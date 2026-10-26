Civil Defence issues safety warning as heavy rain, hail, strong winds threaten Kingdom
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash floods are forecast across most parts of the Kingdom until Friday.
The directorate called on the public to remain in safe locations, avoid valleys and areas prone to flooding, and refrain from swimming in floodwaters.
It also stressed the importance of following official safety instructions and weather warnings issued through traditional media and social media platforms.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods and hailstorms, accompanied by strong downdraft winds that could stir up dust and reduce visibility.
Similar weather conditions are forecast across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, Hail, Qassim, Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province.
The NCM warned that moderate to heavy rainfall in these regions could lead to flash flooding and hail, while strong downdraft winds associated with thunderstorms may cause blowing dust.
Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and comply with official safety advisories throughout the period of unsettled weather.