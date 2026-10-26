GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods until Friday

Civil Defence issues safety warning as heavy rain, hail, strong winds threaten Kingdom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents are advised to exercise caution as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash floods are forecast across most parts of the Kingdom until Friday.
Residents are advised to exercise caution as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash floods are forecast across most parts of the Kingdom until Friday.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash floods are forecast across most parts of the Kingdom until Friday.

The directorate called on the public to remain in safe locations, avoid valleys and areas prone to flooding, and refrain from swimming in floodwaters.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It also stressed the importance of following official safety instructions and weather warnings issued through traditional media and social media platforms.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods and hailstorms, accompanied by strong downdraft winds that could stir up dust and reduce visibility.

Similar weather conditions are forecast across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, Hail, Qassim, Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province.

The NCM warned that moderate to heavy rainfall in these regions could lead to flash flooding and hail, while strong downdraft winds associated with thunderstorms may cause blowing dust.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and comply with official safety advisories throughout the period of unsettled weather.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Red alerts issued for heavy rain and flash floods in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca. Thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds expected.

Saudi Arabia issues red rain alerts in four regions

2m read
Saudi Arabia braces for severe weather with heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and flash floods forecast across the Kingdom until Saturday.

Saudi Arabia warns of heavy rain, flash floods

2m read
The public were urged to remain in safe areas, stay away from valleys and places prone to flooding and avoid swimming in floodwaters or other hazardous locations.

Saudi Arabia warns of thunderstorms, flash floods

2m read
Thunderstorms and heavy rain to continue across Saudi Arabia, bringing flash flood risks. Authorities urge caution, avoiding flooded valleys and fast-moving water.

Saudi Arabia warns of flash floods amid storms

1m read