Mecca and six other areas face heavy storms; residents are urged to avoid flooded valleys
Mecca: Saudi Arabia has warned of heavy thunderstorms, flash floods and strong winds across seven regions, with severe weather expected to persist in parts of the kingdom until Wednesday, October 21.
The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) forecast moderate to heavy thunderstorms on Saturday, October 17, warning that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods, accompanied by hail and powerful winds capable of stirring up dust and reducing visibility to almost zero.
The affected areas include Mecca, Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Hail, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders, while lighter to moderate rainfall is forecast across parts of Medina, Tabuk and the Eastern Province.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence urged residents and visitors to exercise caution, remain in safe locations and avoid valleys, flood channels and areas where rainwater accumulates.
It also warned against swimming in floodwaters and called on the public to follow safety instructions issued through official media channels and social media platforms.
The NCM warned that parts of the Mecca region could experience moderate to heavy thunderstorms, raising the risk of flash floods, hail and strong downdrafts carrying dust and sand.
The wider forecast covers the holy city of Mecca and the governorates of Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, Al Lith and Al Qunfudhah, although rainfall intensity is expected to vary between locations.
The weather authority has also issued red alerts for heavy rainfall in several areas, including Taif and Al Ardiyat, signalling the risk of severe weather conditions.
Jazan, Asir and Al Baha are also forecast to experience heavy downpours, potentially accompanied by hail, flash flooding and strong winds that could sharply reduce visibility.
The warnings come during a prolonged spell of unsettled weather across much of the kingdom, with thunderstorms expected to continue in several regions over the coming days.
The NCM also warned of possible fog formation during the night and early morning along coastal parts of Mecca, Medina and the Eastern Province.
The conditions could further reduce visibility, particularly on roads already affected by rain and dust.
Maritime conditions are also expected to deteriorate in parts of the Red Sea, particularly in the south, where winds could exceed 50 kilometres per hour during thunderstorms.
Waves are forecast to range from half a metre to 1.5 metres, rising above two metres in areas affected by thunderstorm clouds.
The sea could become rough during periods of intense weather, posing additional risks to small vessels and maritime activities.
Conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be comparatively calmer, with waves generally ranging from half a metre to one metre.
Civil Defence reiterated that people should not attempt to cross flooded valleys or enter areas where water is accumulating, stressing the importance of following official weather alerts and emergency instructions as the unsettled conditions continue.