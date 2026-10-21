Civil Defence urges residents to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas as rain continues
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecast across most parts of the Kingdom until Monday, October 26, raising the risk of flash floods, hail and strong winds.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe locations, stay away from valleys and areas prone to flooding, and avoid swimming in floodwaters.
It also urged residents to follow official safety instructions and weather updates issued through media outlets and social media platforms.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods, hailstorms and strong downdraught winds that could stir up dust and sand.
Areas likely to be affected include the holy city of Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat.
Light to moderate rainfall is also forecast in Jeddah, Khulais, Rabigh, Al Lith, Al Qunfudhah, Ranyah, Turabah, Al Khurmah and Al Muwayh.
The NCM warned that Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, Hail and Qassim could also experience moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, strong winds and possible flash flooding.
The weather conditions could lead to rapidly rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly during intense downpours.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the Eastern Province, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders region.
The Civil Defence stressed the importance of avoiding flood channels and waterlogged areas, warning that valleys and other flood-prone locations can become dangerous during heavy rainfall.
Authorities urged the public to remain alert to changing weather conditions and comply with official warnings as unsettled weather continues across the Kingdom over the coming days.