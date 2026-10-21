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Saudi Arabia warns of heavy thunderstorms and flash floods until Monday

Civil Defence urges residents to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas as rain continues

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Thunderstorms and flash floods forecast across Saudi Arabia until Monday. Authorities advise caution and avoiding valleys and flood-prone areas.
Thunderstorms and flash floods forecast across Saudi Arabia until Monday. Authorities advise caution and avoiding valleys and flood-prone areas.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecast across most parts of the Kingdom until Monday, October 26, raising the risk of flash floods, hail and strong winds.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe locations, stay away from valleys and areas prone to flooding, and avoid swimming in floodwaters.

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It also urged residents to follow official safety instructions and weather updates issued through media outlets and social media platforms.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods, hailstorms and strong downdraught winds that could stir up dust and sand.

Areas likely to be affected include the holy city of Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat.

Light to moderate rainfall is also forecast in Jeddah, Khulais, Rabigh, Al Lith, Al Qunfudhah, Ranyah, Turabah, Al Khurmah and Al Muwayh.

Heavy rain forecast across several regions

The NCM warned that Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, Hail and Qassim could also experience moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, strong winds and possible flash flooding.

The weather conditions could lead to rapidly rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly during intense downpours.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the Eastern Province, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders region.

The Civil Defence stressed the importance of avoiding flood channels and waterlogged areas, warning that valleys and other flood-prone locations can become dangerous during heavy rainfall.

Authorities urged the public to remain alert to changing weather conditions and comply with official warnings as unsettled weather continues across the Kingdom over the coming days.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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