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Saudi Arabia braces for heavy thunderstorms, flash floods until Saturday

NCM warns of hail, strong winds exceeding 60km/h and possible tornadoes in several regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia braces for severe weather with heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and flash floods forecast across the Kingdom until Saturday.
Saudi Arabia braces for severe weather with heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and flash floods forecast across the Kingdom until Saturday.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned of heavy thunderstorms, flash floods and hail across several regions until Saturday, with strong winds exceeding 60km/h and the possibility of tornadoes and waterspouts during severe weather.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday that thunderstorms of varying intensity, ranging from light to heavy, were expected to continue across most parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by strong downdraughts, blowing dust and potentially dangerous flooding.

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In its latest weather report, the centre forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca while light to moderate showers were expected in parts of Medina, Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail and Najran, as well as southern areas of Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

The holy city of Mecca and the governorates of Taif, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall until Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jeddah, Rabigh and Khulais are forecast to receive light rain from Tuesday to Thursday, while light to moderate showers are expected in Al Lith and Al Qunfudhah.

The NCM warned that thunderstorms could bring powerful downdraughts exceeding 60km/h, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility.

The severe weather could also trigger flash floods, hailstorms and high waves along coastal areas. The centre said tornadoes or waterspouts could develop in areas experiencing particularly heavy rainfall.

Preliminary forecasts indicate that rainfall could persist in some parts of the Kingdom until the end of next week, with further weather updates and warnings to be issued as conditions develop.

The NCM urged residents and motorists to monitor official weather bulletins and alerts through its website, the Anwaa weather application and its verified social media accounts

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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