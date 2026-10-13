NCM warns of hail, strong winds exceeding 60km/h and possible tornadoes in several regions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned of heavy thunderstorms, flash floods and hail across several regions until Saturday, with strong winds exceeding 60km/h and the possibility of tornadoes and waterspouts during severe weather.
The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday that thunderstorms of varying intensity, ranging from light to heavy, were expected to continue across most parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by strong downdraughts, blowing dust and potentially dangerous flooding.
In its latest weather report, the centre forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca while light to moderate showers were expected in parts of Medina, Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail and Najran, as well as southern areas of Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
The holy city of Mecca and the governorates of Taif, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall until Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jeddah, Rabigh and Khulais are forecast to receive light rain from Tuesday to Thursday, while light to moderate showers are expected in Al Lith and Al Qunfudhah.
The NCM warned that thunderstorms could bring powerful downdraughts exceeding 60km/h, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility.
The severe weather could also trigger flash floods, hailstorms and high waves along coastal areas. The centre said tornadoes or waterspouts could develop in areas experiencing particularly heavy rainfall.
Preliminary forecasts indicate that rainfall could persist in some parts of the Kingdom until the end of next week, with further weather updates and warnings to be issued as conditions develop.
The NCM urged residents and motorists to monitor official weather bulletins and alerts through its website, the Anwaa weather application and its verified social media accounts