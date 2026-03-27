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Child dies after being swept away in Oman wadi

Severe weather continues to affect multiple retions as authorities issue safety warnings

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Residents urged to avoid wadis and low-lying areas as unstable weather persists.
Residents urged to avoid wadis and low-lying areas as unstable weather persists.
X/@OmanNewsAgency

Dubai: A child has died after being swept away by fast-flowing water in a wadi in the Wilayat of Izki in Oman’s Al Dakhiliyah governorate, authorities said on Friday, as severe weather continued to affect several parts of the country.

Oman’s Search and Rescue Department said emergency teams were dispatched after the child was reported missing in floodwaters. The body was later recovered and the child was confirmed dead.

The incident came as thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail struck multiple governorates, with strong winds affecting parts of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, Muscat, and North and South Al Sharqiyah.

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 Haleel bin Salem Al Hajri, Head of the Forecasts and Early Warning System Department at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation, said that unstable weather conditions were expected to continue through Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The impact of the weather system is also expected to extend to Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates, with rainfall intensity ranging from moderate to heavy.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors where possible, avoid flooded wadis and low-lying areas, and follow safety instructions as precautionary measures remain in place.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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