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Rescue teams pull survivor from Afrin River, search for child continues

One man rescued, another found dead as crews battle strong currents in Aleppo

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Syrian Civil Defence teams rescued a man and recovered the body of another following a drowning incident in the Afrin River, while search efforts continue for a missing child in Northern Syria.
Syrian Civil Defence teams rescued a man and recovered the body of another following a drowning incident in the Afrin River, while search efforts continue for a missing child in Northern Syria.
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Emergency and rescue teams in rural Aleppo said early on Thursday they had rescued a man and recovered the body of another following a drowning incident in the Afrin River, as search efforts continue for a missing child.

Local sources said the Syria Civil Defence responded immediately after receiving the alert. One survivor was pulled from the water and given first aid at the scene, while the body of the second victim was retrieved and transferred to a nearby hospital to complete legal and medical procedures before being handed over to relatives.

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Rescue teams are continuing an intensive search for a child believed to have been with the two men at the time of the incident. Crews are combing riverbanks and areas with strong currents and whirlpools despite difficult weather and field conditions, amid hopes the child may still be found alive.

Authorities said the situation has been complicated by a noticeable rise in water levels and powerful currents in the river, increasing the risks and challenges facing rescue operations. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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