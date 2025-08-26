GOLD/FOREX
Mother and child die as flash floods sweep family car in Saudi Arabia

Mud and roadside erosion caused the car to skid into the flood channel

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
A file picture of submerged cars following heavy rain in Jeddah.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A mother and her child died on Saturday evening when flash floods swept their family’s vehicle off the road in Al Qunfudhah province.

The accident occurred near Thulatha Bani Issa, east of the province, where heavy rains had submerged a low crossing. 

The vehicle is said to have slipped off the road as the family attempted to navigate through the torrent. 

Mud and erosion along the roadside caused the car to lose balance and fall toward the flood channel.

The father managed to rescue two of his children, but the powerful current pulled his wife and another child away. Their bodies were later recovered.

Heavy rainfall across the region intensified the floods, with torrents of water carrying mud and debris that hampered rescue efforts. Residents said the downpour had reduced visibility, making the crossing particularly treacherous.

On Sunday, Al Qunfudhah Governor Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Qubbaa led mourners in the funeral prayer and burial of the victims.

He personally offered condolences to the family, conveying the sympathies of Prince Khalid Al Faisal, advisor to the Saudi King and governor of Mecca Province, and Deputy Governor Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
