Suspects detained in Al Amerat as Omani law imposes jail terms and fines for gambling
Dubai: Oman’s Royal Police have arrested 13 Asian nationals for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities in the Wilayat of Al Amerat, Muscat Governorate.
The arrests were carried out by the Muscat Governorate Police Command as part of efforts to combat activities prohibited under Omani law.
Gambling is illegal in Oman, with the country's Penal Code imposing prison sentences and fines on those involved in organising or participating in gambling activities.
Under Article 290, anyone found guilty of gambling faces between one and six months in prison and a fine ranging from OMR100 to OMR500, or either penalty.
Article 289 provides for harsher penalties for organising or operating gambling venues, including imprisonment of between three months and three years and fines of up to RO1,000.
The law also provides for the confiscation of money and equipment used in gambling offences.