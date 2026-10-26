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Oman arrests 13 Asian nationals for illegal gambling in Muscat

Suspects detained in Al Amerat as Omani law imposes jail terms and fines for gambling

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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13 Asian nationals detained in Oman for illegal gambling as authorities crack down on activities violating the nation's Penal Code.
13 Asian nationals detained in Oman for illegal gambling as authorities crack down on activities violating the nation's Penal Code.
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Dubai: Oman’s Royal Police have arrested 13 Asian nationals for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities in the Wilayat of Al Amerat, Muscat Governorate.

The arrests were carried out by the Muscat Governorate Police Command as part of efforts to combat activities prohibited under Omani law.

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Gambling is illegal in Oman, with the country's Penal Code imposing prison sentences and fines on those involved in organising or participating in gambling activities.

Under Article 290, anyone found guilty of gambling faces between one and six months in prison and a fine ranging from OMR100 to OMR500, or either penalty.

Article 289 provides for harsher penalties for organising or operating gambling venues, including imprisonment of between three months and three years and fines of up to RO1,000.

The law also provides for the confiscation of money and equipment used in gambling offences.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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