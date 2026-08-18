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Japan arrests Mexican traveller after 200 lizards found hidden in socks at Tokyo airport

Nine reptiles identified as endangered Mexican alligator lizards

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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200 lizards were found concealed in 22 pairs of socks and clothing inside a passenger's luggage at Tokyo airport.
200 lizards were found concealed in 22 pairs of socks and clothing inside a passenger's luggage at Tokyo airport.
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Dubai: Japanese authorities arrested a 23-year-old Mexican man at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport after finding about 200 lizards concealed in 22 pairs of socks and clothing inside his luggage, police said.

Daniel Isaac Velasco Baltazar had arrived in Japan from South Korea when customs officers searched his baggage following a tip-off about suspected reptile smuggling.

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One lizard was found dead, while the suspect admitted importing the animals without the required permits, according to authorities.

Preliminary examinations identified nine of the reptiles as Mexican alligator lizards (Abronia graminea), an endangered species native to Mexico. The genus is subject to international trade controls under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Police said the suspect had bought the lizards in Mexico for between 560 and 750 yen each. Some species could fetch around 100,000 yen ($640) each in Japan.

Investigators suspect the reptiles were intended for display and sale and are working to identify the remaining species. The case highlights concerns over the illegal international trade in rare and endangered wildlife.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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