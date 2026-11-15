With over 120 million trips in 2025, RTA introduces five-star ratings
Dubai: Dubai’s taxis are becoming an increasingly popular transport choice among residents and tourists, carrying more than 209 million passengers on over 120 million trips in 2025, as the emirate continues to expand its fleet and improve services to meet growing demand.
With more than 14,346 taxis operating across Dubai, the sector accounted for 27 per cent of all users of public transport, shared mobility and taxis last year, highlighting its important role in keeping the city moving.
To build on this performance and further improve passenger experience, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday announced a new five-star rating system for taxi companies, linking their performance to customer satisfaction, safety, operational efficiency, technology and sustainability.
The initiative aims to encourage healthy competition among operators while ensuring passengers benefit from more reliable, comfortable and efficient taxi services.
Dubai’s taxi sector currently comprises five operators: Dubai Taxi Company, Kabi Taxi, National Taxi, Arabia Taxi and Metro Taxi.
Of the 14,346 taxis operating in 2025, a total of 12,380 were electric or hybrid vehicles, reflecting Dubai’s continued investment in environmentally friendly transport.
RTA has also increased the share of green vehicles in the taxi and limousine fleet to more than 72 per cent, while electric vehicle adoption has reached 19 per cent, exceeding the target set for 2026.
The authority plans to convert the entire taxi fleet to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040, supporting its broader goal of achieving zero-emission public transport by 2050.
The new rating system will assess taxi companies against 18 performance indicators grouped under four main pillars: sustainability, technology, accountability and reliability.
These indicators include customer satisfaction, traffic safety, vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour, availability of taxis during peak hours, electronic payments and the use of smart booking platforms.
The system will also measure how efficiently companies respond to passenger demand, including drivers’ acceptance of electronic booking requests and vehicle availability during busy periods.
RTA said the initiative is designed to encourage operators to continuously improve their services and introduce innovative solutions that make taxi journeys more convenient.
Under the new system, companies achieving a five-star rating will receive seven additional taxi plates, along with a certificate and trophy from RTA. Four-star operators will receive five taxi plates.
Companies receiving three stars or fewer will be required to implement measures aimed at improving their performance and service standards.
Passengers will also be able to see company ratings displayed on smart screens inside taxis, making the assessment system more transparent.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to developing a people-centred transport system.
“The taxi sector is a key component of Dubai’s integrated mobility system, supporting quality of life and the ease of movement of residents and visitors,” he said.
“Through the five-star system, we are moving from measuring service levels to building an integrated system for continuous improvement. It links incentives to performance results and enhances transparency and competitiveness among operators, ensuring reliable, safe and smart services that exceed customer expectations,” he added.
Al Tayer said the rating system would not simply measure performance but encourage companies to continuously raise their standards.
“We have linked rating levels to incentives that encourage outstanding companies to maintain their leadership, while at the same time introducing measures to improve the performance of lower-rated companies,” he said.
As Dubai’s population, tourism and economic activity continue to expand, taxis remain an important part of the emirate’s integrated transport network.
RTA is also investing in new mobility technologies, including electric autonomous vehicles, while expanding fast-charging infrastructure at public parking facilities and major transport locations.
The authority said the five-star rating system would be reviewed and updated periodically to reflect international best practices and changing passenger expectations.
The initiative is expected to help taxi operators improve efficiency, maintain service quality and prepare for growing transport demand, while offering passengers greater confidence in the services they use every day.