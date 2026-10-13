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Global Village Dubai opens tomorrow: How to get there by bus from Dh10

Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah residents get dedicated bus services to Global Village

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: Visiting Global Village when it reopens tomorrow? You can save on taxi fares and avoid driving by taking public transport, with bus fares starting at just Dh10 from Dubai.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is resuming four direct bus routes to Global Village, while visitors from Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah can also use dedicated services.

Whether you want to skip the hassle of finding parking or simply spend less on getting there, here are the bus routes, fares and timings you need to know.

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How much does the bus to Global Village cost?

A one-way journey on an RTA bus from Dubai to Global Village costs Dh10 per person, payable using a nol card. That means a return journey costs Dh20 per person, making the bus a potentially cheaper alternative to taking a taxi, particularly for solo visitors and couples.

However, visitors connecting from the Dubai Metro or other public transport services should factor in any additional fares.

Four RTA bus routes to Global Village

RTA operates four dedicated routes connecting Global Village to key transport stations across Dubai.

Route 102 – Al Rashidiya Bus Station

  • Departure point: Al Rashidiya Bus Station

  • Frequency: Every 60 minutes

Route 103 – Union Bus Station

  • Departure point: Union Bus Station

  • Frequency: Every 40 minutes

Route 104 – Al Ghubaiba Bus Station

  • Departure point: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station

  • Frequency: Every 60 minutes

Route 106 – Mall of the Emirates Bus Station

  • Departure point: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station

  • Frequency: Every 60 minutes

Travelling from Ajman? Bus fares and timings

Residents of Ajman can also reach Global Village using a dedicated intercity bus service departing from Al Musalla Station. The one-way fare is Dh25 per person, whether paying by cash or Masar card (the emirate’s public transport card).

From Al Musalla Station to Global Village

The following departures operate on weekdays and weekends:

  • 2.15pm

  • 4.45pm

  • 6.15pm

From Global Village to Ajman – weekdays

  • 3.45pm

  • 10.30pm

  • 12.30am

From Global Village to Ajman – weekends

  • 3.45pm

  • 10.30pm

  • 1.30am

Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village: Dh30 bus service

Visitors travelling from Ras Al Khaimah can use a dedicated bus service operating three days a week.

Operating days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Departures to Global Village:

  • 3pm

  • 5pm

One-way fare: Dh30 per person

The service offers residents another option for visiting Global Village without making the journey by car.

Return departure timings were not included in the available service details, so passengers should confirm these before travelling.

Is taking the bus cheaper than driving or using a taxi?

For visitors travelling alone, the Dh10 RTA bus fare can offer considerable savings compared with booking a taxi for both journeys.

Taking public transport can also help visitors avoid fuel costs and the inconvenience of driving through busy roads during peak visiting hours.

However, the most economical option depends on where you are travelling from, the number of people in your group and whether you need additional transport to reach the bus station.

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