Global Village Dubai opens tomorrow: How to get there by bus from Dh10

Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah residents get dedicated bus services to Global Village
Dubai: Visiting Global Village when it reopens tomorrow? You can save on taxi fares and avoid driving by taking public transport, with bus fares starting at just Dh10 from Dubai.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is resuming four direct bus routes to Global Village, while visitors from Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah can also use dedicated services.
Whether you want to skip the hassle of finding parking or simply spend less on getting there, here are the bus routes, fares and timings you need to know.
A one-way journey on an RTA bus from Dubai to Global Village costs Dh10 per person, payable using a nol card. That means a return journey costs Dh20 per person, making the bus a potentially cheaper alternative to taking a taxi, particularly for solo visitors and couples.
However, visitors connecting from the Dubai Metro or other public transport services should factor in any additional fares.
RTA operates four dedicated routes connecting Global Village to key transport stations across Dubai.
Route 102 – Al Rashidiya Bus Station
Departure point: Al Rashidiya Bus Station
Frequency: Every 60 minutes
Route 103 – Union Bus Station
Departure point: Union Bus Station
Frequency: Every 40 minutes
Route 104 – Al Ghubaiba Bus Station
Departure point: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station
Frequency: Every 60 minutes
Route 106 – Mall of the Emirates Bus Station
Departure point: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station
Frequency: Every 60 minutes
Residents of Ajman can also reach Global Village using a dedicated intercity bus service departing from Al Musalla Station. The one-way fare is Dh25 per person, whether paying by cash or Masar card (the emirate’s public transport card).
From Al Musalla Station to Global Village
The following departures operate on weekdays and weekends:
2.15pm
4.45pm
6.15pm
From Global Village to Ajman – weekdays
3.45pm
10.30pm
12.30am
From Global Village to Ajman – weekends
3.45pm
10.30pm
1.30am
Visitors travelling from Ras Al Khaimah can use a dedicated bus service operating three days a week.
Operating days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Departures to Global Village:
3pm
5pm
One-way fare: Dh30 per person
The service offers residents another option for visiting Global Village without making the journey by car.
Return departure timings were not included in the available service details, so passengers should confirm these before travelling.
For visitors travelling alone, the Dh10 RTA bus fare can offer considerable savings compared with booking a taxi for both journeys.
Taking public transport can also help visitors avoid fuel costs and the inconvenience of driving through busy roads during peak visiting hours.
However, the most economical option depends on where you are travelling from, the number of people in your group and whether you need additional transport to reach the bus station.