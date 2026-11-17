Explore Dubai Future Week with seamless transport solutions from RTA
Heading to Dubai Future Week 2026? Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering several mobility options, including free shuttle buses, to help visitors reach the event from November 18 to 21.
The event will take place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, with visitors encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and use public transport to avoid delays.
Visitors driving to the event can park at the following Dubai Metro stations:
Centrepoint Station
e& Station
National Paints Station
From these stations, visitors can take the Dubai Metro to Emirates Towers Station or use a taxi to reach the event venue.
RTA is also providing free shuttle buses as part of its mobility arrangements for the event.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Future Week will run from November 18 to 21.
Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the four-day event will bring together global thinkers, experts, decision-makers and innovators to explore developments that could shape humanity and key sectors in the coming decades.
The programme will feature:
Around 70 talks and panel discussions.
30 workshops.
Five awards and four intensive learning programmes.
Startup pitches, challenges and competitions.
Exhibitions and immersive future experiences.
Closed-door meetings and public events.
The discussions will focus on five main themes: How We'll Live, How We'll Think, How We'll Innovate, How We'll Feel and How We'll Do Business.
The event will feature activities across eight concepts, including The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.
The Big Stage will host discussions, debates, simulations and interactive sessions featuring international experts and leaders. The opening day will include five TED Talks exploring topics expected to influence individuals and societies.
The 500 Future Minds initiative will bring together 500 professionals from five sectors, including education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, finance and urban planning, to develop ideas and future scenarios for Dubai.
Meanwhile, The District will transform Dubai Future District into a public destination featuring interactive experiences across technology, art, sport, culture, food and community activities.
Other highlights include the ‘Taste of Tomorrow’ challenge, which will bring together chefs, content creators and food experts to reimagine traditional Emirati dishes, and the Future Stories competition, featuring creative works exploring future-focused themes.
With activities taking place across Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, visitors are advised to check the available transport options and plan their journeys before setting off.
RTA’s mobility arrangements, including free shuttle buses and Metro connections, are intended to make reaching Dubai Future Week easier throughout the four-day event.