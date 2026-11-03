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Dubai Future Week to debut global summit combining science, technology and art

STARS summit to feature over 20 talks, 30 research showcases and 10 art installations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The four-day summit themed "For the Human of the Future", taking place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, will feature more than 20 talks and dialogues, 10 art and technology installations and 30 interactive research showcases.
The four-day summit themed "For the Human of the Future", taking place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, will feature more than 20 talks and dialogues, 10 art and technology installations and 30 interactive research showcases.
Niloufar Tavakoli/Gulf News reader

Dubai will host the debut edition of STARS, a global summit bringing together scientists, researchers, artists and creative thinkers to explore the future of humanity through science, technology and art, as part of Dubai Future Week from November 18 to 21.

The four-day summit themed "For the Human of the Future", taking place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, will feature more than 20 talks and dialogues, 10 art and technology installations and 30 interactive research showcases, highlighting advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies.

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Designed to bridge scientific discovery and artistic creativity, STARS will bring together experts from different disciplines to examine how rapid technological developments are shaping human life and the future of society.

The programme will include installations blending art, robotics, AI, biology, neuroscience and psychology, alongside interactive research presentations powered by artificial intelligence.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience scientific breakthroughs through immersive displays and interactive demonstrations, with several future-focused experiences making their public debut.

A key highlight will be the first Dubai appearance of MIT Senseable Open Lab 2026, showcasing innovations in artificial intelligence, urban technology, data systems, smart infrastructure and mobility.

The summit aims to encourage collaboration between scientists, researchers and creative professionals while making emerging technologies and scientific developments more accessible to the public.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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