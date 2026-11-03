STARS summit to feature over 20 talks, 30 research showcases and 10 art installations
Dubai will host the debut edition of STARS, a global summit bringing together scientists, researchers, artists and creative thinkers to explore the future of humanity through science, technology and art, as part of Dubai Future Week from November 18 to 21.
The four-day summit themed "For the Human of the Future", taking place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, will feature more than 20 talks and dialogues, 10 art and technology installations and 30 interactive research showcases, highlighting advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies.
Designed to bridge scientific discovery and artistic creativity, STARS will bring together experts from different disciplines to examine how rapid technological developments are shaping human life and the future of society.
The programme will include installations blending art, robotics, AI, biology, neuroscience and psychology, alongside interactive research presentations powered by artificial intelligence.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience scientific breakthroughs through immersive displays and interactive demonstrations, with several future-focused experiences making their public debut.
A key highlight will be the first Dubai appearance of MIT Senseable Open Lab 2026, showcasing innovations in artificial intelligence, urban technology, data systems, smart infrastructure and mobility.
The summit aims to encourage collaboration between scientists, researchers and creative professionals while making emerging technologies and scientific developments more accessible to the public.