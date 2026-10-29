Philippines' tallest twin towers? Shang Summit aims high

Shang Summit aims to redefine Quezon City's skyline with towering ambitions
MANILA: The under-construction Shang Summit is poised to transform the skyline of Quezon City, a suburb of Metro Manila, and this Asian capital.
It's been dubbed as as the "tallest residential twin towers" in the Philippines.
Its developer promises Shang Summit twin towers to be both a Quezon City and Philippine landmark.
Groundbreaking was annosunced in September 2024. Project completion is listed for Dec. 31, 2031.
Construction of the two planned residential towers is now underway in South Triangle, Quezon City.
Developed by Shang Properties through SPI Land Development Inc., the project features architecture by P&T Group and CASAS + Architects, with interiors by FM Architettura.
The towers are planned to exceed 260 metres.
The published height specs vary, per Skyscraper Center.
The East Tower, its first phase, is advertised with 80 stories and 1,019 residences, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes.
The developer’s current frequently asked questions page describes the towers as "exceeding 260 metres".
Earlier announcements cited approximately 259 metres or "more than 250 metres".
Its website lists December 31, 2031, as the expected turnover date.
It would be safe to say that this planned landmark could set the record for Quezon City.
The Skyscraper Center currently lists Makati’s completed Park Central North Tower at 276 metres, classified as residential.
Shang Summit’s "tallest" claim still needs an independently-verified final height and comparable ranking criteria.
Designed with P&T Group and FM Architettura, Shang Summit emphasises premium living through lounges, pools, fitness facilities and "coworking" areas.
Its significance is primarily local: expanding Quezon City’s luxury residential landscape, rather than challenging global height records.
For buyers, final specifications, construction progress and delivery commitments matter more than a skyline superlative, which remains unverified nationally.
Currently, towers exceeding 260 metres remain much shorter than Petronas and Burj Khalifa, with turnover targeted for 2031.
Internationally, its scale is substantial but well below Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers, London's The Shard and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.
The Shard, London's tallest building, standing at 309.6 metres (1,016 feet).
Each Petronas tower reaches 451.9 metres and contains 88 floors. Burj Khalifa rises 828 metres, making it the world’s tallest building.
Using 260 metres as an illustrative benchmark, Shang Summit would stand at roughly 58 percent of Petronas’ height and 31 percent of Burj Khalifa’s.
Still, those are approximate comparisons, not calculations based on a confirmed final architectural height.
Floor counts alone can mislead: Petronas’ architectural height includes its spires, while floor heights and building functions differ.
The comparison also crosses categories.
Petronas comprises office towers; Shang Summit is residential; Burj Khalifa combines residences with hotel and other uses.
Height claims, though they influence publicity, require consistent measurements and completed-building comparisons.
Shang Summit’s importance lies in residential development, design and delivery. Currently, the claim that it holds the "tallest residential twin towers" record is based on an unsupported assumption.
Watch for updated architectural specifications, verified height data and construction milestones ahead of the stated 2031 turnover.
Buyers should confirm contractual delivery terms and current unit details rather than relying on earlier promotional descriptions alone.
Note: This content does not constitute real estate investment advice. Consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.