Security drills underway as Manila readies for high-profile ASEAN gathering
Manila: The Philippines is preparing to host US President Donald Trump next month, with police readiness drills and a three-day shutdown of Metro Manila’s work schedule.
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed that Trump will attend the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.
The White House said he will attend Nov. 16 before traveling to China for APEC. It is his first visit since 2017, when the Philippines last hosted the summit.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. invited him during a White House visit in July 2025.
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The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits run Nov. 16-18, with the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City as the main venue.
Marcos declared Nov. 16-18 special non-working days in the National Capital Region to ease traffic congestion and allow the government to take security measures, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).
The Philippine National Police says it is ready to secure the summit and is coordinating with government agencies, local governments and other security partners on deployment and coverage.
The Presidential Communications Office said the PNP is ready to secure the event.
The visit is meant to show Washington’s commitment to its Southeast Asian allies. The Philippines chairs ASEAN this year, so Manila is the stage for the first leg of Trump’s Asia trip before he meets Xi in Shenzhen.
Malacañang gave few details of Trump’s schedule. There's no confirmation of a Marcos-Trump bilateral or of specific road closures.