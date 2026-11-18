Bamboo band performance marks Trump's return to the Philippines
MANILA – US President Donald Trump took in a Filipino bamboo band’s rendition of Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now or Never” as he arrived at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday (Nov. 18) for a state visit.
He arrived in Manila's seat of power a day after co-chairing the US-ASEAN special summit with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
It was his first visit to the country in nine years. Marcos and the First Family welcomed him. Trump took part in the welcome ceremony, a bilateral meeting and a state banquet lunch.
Trump landed on Tuesday waving flags and was greeted by a military band playing “YMCA,” with US Ambassador Lee Lipton and Executive Secretary Ralph Recto among those present.
During the Wednesday ceremony, he was greeted with a red carpet, 21-gun salute, military bands and a troop inspection.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that he had Jollibee — including its signature "Chickenjoy" fried chicken — delivered as a late-night snack to U.S. President Donald Trump and his delegation during their visit to Manila, according to the Inquirer.
Trump and Marcos reviewed honour guards. Trump saluted during the US national anthem beside Marcos.
Music: The bamboo band’s Elvis number.
Food diplomacy: Marcos sent Trump Jollibee fried "chicken joy".
Outside the palace: Protests accompanied the visit.
Trump said defence cooperation has increased significantly. He said the two countries have "never been closer", citing his personal relationship with Marcos.
Officials were arranging a possible brief reunion with Imelda Marcos if her doctors approve.
Trump is expected to announce commercial deals and investments in aviation, defense, energy and technology. I found no confirmed terms yet, per Manila Times
Trump is set to leave Wednesday afternoon for Shenzhen. The trip includes a rare meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
There was no immediate readout of the Philippine-US bilateral talks yet.
Diplomatic:
A presidential state visit, the first in nine years, signals that Washington still treats Manila as a priority partner.
Marcos called the US and ASEAN partners in shaping the region’s future.
ASEAN is working on a nonaggression pact with China covering the disputed waters. The visit lets Manila show it can balance alliance ties with that regional track.
Stopping in Manila just before talks with Xi and Putin sends a message to Beijing about where US partnerships stand.
Economic
Manila is seeking relief from US tariffs on its exports, which rose to 12.5% from 10% in July.
Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the tariff issue would be raised.
Marcos is also expected to seek more US investment in Philippine digital infrastructure.
Trump signed a trade deal with Thailand on his first day, which suggests tariff concessions may come as part of deals.
Military:
Marcos is expected to press for stronger US security commitments, per Fox News.
Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces have escalated in recent years.
Any new commitments would likely extend to Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites, joint patrols, equipment and Coast Guard support. None had been announced at the time of my search.
MUTUAL DEFENCE TREATY: The 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty is the foundation of the security relationship. Marcos has called it a "cornerstone" of Philippine security policy.
In 2025, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the pact extends to armed attacks on US forces, aircraft or public vessels, including the Coast Guard, anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea.
The EDCA gives the US military a legal basis to operate in agreed locations on a rotational basis. That figure is five sites as of 2022.
The visit also coincides with the 50th anniversary of ASEAN’s dialogue partnership with the US.