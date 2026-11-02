GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

'Marco, you’re fired': Trump roasts Rubio at Kansas rally

Rubio praised as top secretary of state after Trump’s playful roast

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport on November 01, 2026 in Salina, Kansas.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport on November 01, 2026 in Salina, Kansas.
AFP-ANDREW HARNIK

Every road show needs a straight man, and on Sunday Marco Rubio played the part well.

At a midterm rally in Hangar 509 at Salina Regional Airport in Kansas, Trump spotted his secretary of state in the building and called him out.

Rubio kept things on message, saying the most important job any president does is keeping families safe.

He added that "no president in his lifetime has done that better than Trump".

Then Trump took the mic and the roast began.

He said Rubio was doing a great job but was "getting too popular", and then announced: “I’m sorry, you’re fired.”

The line landed like a punchline, and the room cheered.

The president promptly softened it.

He called Rubio a "great guy" who would go down as perhaps the "best secretary of state" the country has had.

A bit of history

The bit has a history.

In February, Trump joked he almost “terminated” Rubio after a well-received Munich speech, telling him that if he did any better, he was out of there.

Last Tuesday in Corpus Christi, Trump called Rubio to the stage as the crowd chanted his name.

Rubio’s remarks ran about 11 seconds.

Trump also joked about parachuting him into Cuba to “fix it.”

That gag has been a recurring one since the UN in September.

It’s a long way from 2016. Back then Trump called him “little Marco,” and Rubio mocked Trump’s “small hands” before later saying he regretted it.

Now they’re trading compliments and jabs on stage.

Rubio’s appearances are rare.

He serves as both secretary of state and national security adviser, a combination no one has held since Henry Kissinger.

A State Department official said he travels with Trump in his national security role.

Trump “jealous”

Trump's remarks that Rubio is “getting too popular” is the natural interpretation of the joke, and some commentators made similar remarks about the February Munich quip.

Trump confirmed this during the November 1 Kansas rally, when Trump joked that Rubio was getting "too popular" and "fired" him on the spot, then praised him as possibly the best secretary of state ever.

The crowd cheered.

Trump’s Rubio jokes, from Munich to Cuba parachutes to firing, show a president using humour to praise a popular aide while keeping himself at center stage, days before midterms test his standing.

What’s next

Midterms are Tuesday, Nov. 3, deciding control of Congress, with Trump’s approval around 38% by one polling average.

Rubio returns to Cuba and Iran work, and Trump will likely keep the running gag going.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions before his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

US offers mixed messages on Ukraine's Starshield access

4m read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US sanctions Cuban, Iraqi banks over ties to Iran

2m read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US top diplomat Rubio departs for India, Central Asia

2m read
A bald eagle statue is presented as a gift to President of China Xi Jinping during a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering "strategic stability" between their countries.

Trump gifts Xi a bald eagle: What the US symbol means

3m read