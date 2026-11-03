GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Rubio meets new Venezuelan FM, urges release of political prisoners

Blanco's first US visit focuses on Venezuela's transition and prisoner amnesty

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco (L) at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 2, 2026.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco (L) at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 2, 2026.
AFP-JOSE LUIS MAGANA

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco on Monday, calling for the release of more political prisoners jailed under deposed leader Nicolas Maduro as part of the country's political transition.

The meeting marked Blanco's US first visit after being named to his post last week by interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who has led Venezuela under Washington's oversight since American forces ousted Maduro in January.

"Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the President's three-phase plan for Venezuela: stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation, and democratic transition," a State Department readout of the meeting said.

The diplomats posed together in front of the press briefly before the meeting, though neither gave a statement.

"The two discussed progress in the Venezuelan-led reconciliation talks, including institutional reforms that lay the groundwork for free, fair, and credible elections," the readout added.

"Secretary Rubio urged the continued release of the remaining political prisoners in Venezuela," it continued.

Maduro, who had led Venezuela since 2013 with an increasingly authoritarian bent, was widely accused of arresting political opponents and other activists, often on trumped-up charges of coup plotting.

Washington has pressed for the release of political prisoners since Rodriguez assumed power, with a landmark amnesty law leading to the release of many, though hundreds remain behind bars.

The most recent tally from NGO Foro Penal, which defends political prisoners, said there were 344 such prisoners in Venezuela as of September 18.

After a series of talks, both the Venezuelan government and opposition figures have said that Venezuela will hold fresh elections, without providing details on when they would take place.

Blanco also met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, with whom he "discussed developments in Venezuela and opportunities to advance the Trump Administration's three-phase approach of stabilisation, recovery, and transition," according to a US readout.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign rally in Salina Kansas with US President Donald Trump

'Marco, you're fired': Trump roasts Rubio at rally

2m read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US sanctions Cuban, Iraqi banks over ties to Iran

2m read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US top diplomat Rubio departs for India, Central Asia

2m read
Venezuelan opposition politician and released prisoner Freddy Superlano (C) lights a candle during a vigil to demand the release of political prisoners outside El Rodeo I prison in Guatire, Miranda state, Venezuela on March 2, 2026.

Inside the Venezuelan jail meant to 'drive you insane'

3m read